No. 19-3-04469-1

Summons Served by Publication

(SMPB)

Superior Court of Washington, County of PIERCE

In re:

Petitioner/s: ESTIMEE OTOUNGA-SOUNA

And Respondent/s: RODNEY LYDELL LEE

Summons Served by Publication

To: RODNEY LYDELL LEE

The other party has asked the court to:

[x] End your marriage or domestic partnership.

[x] Order the division of property and debts.

You must respond in writing if you want the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be filed and served within 60 days of the date this summons is published. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side (called a default judgment).

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents that were filed at court with this Summons. Those documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out a Response on this form:

[x] FL Divorce 211, Response to Petition about a Marriage

You can get the Response form and other forms you need at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* The Administrative Office of the Courts – call: (360)705-5328

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee).

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address below, and to any other parties. You may use certified mail with return receipt requested. For more information on how to serve, read Superior Court Civil Rule 5.

4. File your original Response with the court clerk at this address:

Superior Court Clerk, Pierce County

Pierce County Superior Court

930 Tacoma Ave S #110

Tacoma, WA 98402

5. Lawyer not required: It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Person filing this Summons or his/her lawyer fills out below:

/s/ESTIMEE OTOUNGA-SOUNA

Date: 1/16/20

I agree to accept legal papers for this case at: the following address:

7431 Fawcett Ave

Tacoma, WA 98408

This Summons is issued according to Rule 4.1 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

IDX-894109

March 12, 19, 26, April 2, 9, 16