No 19-3-03667-1

Summons by Publication

In the superior court of the State of Washington for the County of Pierce

Judy Markee,Petitioner vs. John Doe,Respondent The State of Washington to the said John Doe:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 3rd day of April, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the Petition for Non-Parent Custody and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Judy Markee at her office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the Petition, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. A Non-Parental Custody Petition was filed 9/19/2019. Laura M. Groves, WSBA #36809, Petitioner’s attorney, 1001 S. Yakima Ave, Ste 1, Tacoma, WA 98405

April 3, 10, 17, 24, May 1, 8, 2020