No.19-3-00228-9

Summons

I Alonzo Bradley, am serving by publication Pierce County case number: 19-3-00228-9 Court Forms to Tamara Gauthier. Giving fair notice for my response and her mandated appearances to family law court. To address my filings for change of custody/parenting plan. That include all proper summons, motions, notices and orders. Dates are: 12/12/24-12/24/24 and 2/18/25.

IDX-1003903

October 17, 24, 31, November 7, 14, 21, 2024