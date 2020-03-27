No. 19-2-12963-3

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WEST TAPPS MAINTENANCE CO., a Washington non-profit corporation, Plaintiff,

vs.

LARRY A. SCHROEDER and “JANE DOE” SCHROEDER, husband and wife and their marital community; ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND ESTATES OF JOAN E. SCHROEDER. Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO THE SAID DEFENDANTS: ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, LEGATEES AND ESTATES OF JOAN E. SCHROEDER. You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this Summons, to wit, within sixty (60) days after the 21st day of February, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff WEST TAPPS MAINTENANCE CO., and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiff LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC, at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This is an action to collect monies owed and for a foreclosure decree against the subject property commonly known as 17305 46th St Ct E, Lake Tapps, WA 98391, which property is more fully described in plaintiff’s complaint.

DATED this 18th day of February 2020

LAUREL LAW GROUP, PLLC

By: /s/ J. David Huhs,

WSBA #37990

Attorneys for Plaintiff

Laurel Law Group, PLLC

5806 119th Ave SE, Suite A #288

Bellevue, Washington 98006

(phone) 206-745-2044

IDX-891287

February 21, 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27