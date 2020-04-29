No. 19-2-12779-7.

SUMMONS.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE:

HUI WANG, Plaintiff, v. BARBARA PETERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA J. ALTMANSBERGER, DECEASED; AND DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, Defendants, THE STATE OF WASHINGTON TO: BARBARA PETERSON; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF MARIA J. ALTMANSBERGER, DECEASED; AND DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES, Defendants: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to-wit, within sixty (60) days after the 29th day of April, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, HUI WANG, and serve a copy of your answer upon David J. Britton, attorney for plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The above entitled action is a lawsuit to quiet title to certain real estate situated in Pierce County, Washington, and legally described as follows: PORTION OF SECTION 21, TOWNSHIP 20, RANGE 03, QUARTER 13, Parcel ID No. 0320211132, commonly known as 122 East 54th Street, Tacoma, Pierce County, Washington.

David J. Britton, WSBA # 31748

BRITTON LAW OFFICE, PLLC

535 Dock Street, Suite 108,

Tacoma, WA 98402

IDX-897424

April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, June 3, 2020