NO.: 19-2-09628-0

SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

FRANKLIN D. BULLOCK,

Plaintiff,

v.

ELLAN MAE BENNETT, an individual; and NWHOMES4YOU, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company,

Defendants.

The State of Washington to the said ELLAN MAE BENNETT and NWHOMES4YOU, LLC,:

You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within sixty days after the 31st day of March, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the plaintiff, Franklin Bullock, and serve a copy of your answer upon the undersigned attorneys for plaintiffs, Franklin Bullock, at the office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. This action is based on a Complaint for Negligence and Breach of Implied Warranty.

Dated this 30th day of March, 2020.

/s/ F. Hunter MacDoanld F. HUNTER MACDONALD, WSBA 22857

Attorneys for Plaintiffs

FIFE LAW, P.S.

707 SOUTH GRADY WAY, STE 600

RENTON, WA 98057

(206) 280-0079

IDX-895639

March 31, April 7, 14, 21, 28, May 5, 2020