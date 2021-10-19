No. 18-4-02103-3-NOTICE OF HEARING

No. 18-4-02103-3

PROBATE NOTICE OF HEARING

RCW 11.76.040

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of ROBERTA ANN CRIBB, Deceased.

THE UNDERSIGNED, Personal Representative named below has filed a Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution by Personal Representative Without Nonintervention Powers, RCW 11.76.030, requesting the Court to settle such report, order distribution of the property to the heirs, and discharge Personal Representative of her duties. The hearing will take place on November 19, 2021 at 9:00 am at Pierce County Superior Court, County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Ave. S., Room 2-E, Hon. Bryan Chushcoff. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: October 19, 2021. Personal Representative: JAIMIE L. GARRETT, c/o RISE Corporate Counsel, PO Box 3246, Edmonds, WA 98020. Attorney for Personal Representative: Amy Pivetta, RISE Corporate Counsel, PO Box 3246, Edmonds, WA 98020. Phone: 253-720-3020. IDX-940819

Publication Date: October 19, 2021.