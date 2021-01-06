No. 18-4-01756-7

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION

(RCW 11.68.110)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of: ROBERT DALE STEWART, Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN that Lorraine Ray, the Personal Representative of the above Estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court her Final Report and Petition for Distribution. The Final Report will be heard on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. via Zoom Hearing in the probate commissioner’s court, Room 100 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave S, Tacoma, WA, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report.

DATED this 29th day of December, 2020.

/s/Lorraine Ray, Personal Representative

c/o CAMPBELL BARNETT PLLC Attorneys for the Estate

317 South Meridian

Puyallup, Washington 98371

253-848-3513

IDX-917103

January 6, 2021