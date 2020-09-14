NO. 18-4-00970-0

NOTICE FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.040)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE In the Matter of the Estate of LUELLA M. LARSON, Deceased.

TO: THE HEIRS AT LAW OF LUELLA M. LARSON

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Distribution and a Final Report have been filed with the clerk of the court in the above entitled matter requesting that the court enter a Final Order of Distribution to distribute the estate property to the heirs or persons entitled thereto and for final settlement of the within estate as well as for the discharge of the Co-Personal Representatives pursuant to RCW 11.76.050. Hearing in this matter will be held at the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington in Room 100 on the 15th Day of October, 2020 at the hour of 1:30 p.m.

DATED this 4th day of September, 2020

Greg W. Webley, WSBA #12875

Attorney for the Estate of Luella M.

Larson, Deceased.

112 West Meeker, Puyallup, WA 98371.

IDX-908500

September 14, 2020