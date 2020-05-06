No. 18-4-00414-7

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

KATHY MARSHALL, An Incapacitated Person.

Notice is given that the co-guardians of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $ 450,000.00

Street Address:

22207 58th Ave. E, Spanaway, WA 98387 Legal Description:

PARCEL A: TRACT 87, FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS AT PAGE 45, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; EXCEPT THE SOUTH 142 FEET THEREOF; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF

WASHINGTON.

PARCEL B: THE SOUTH 142 FEET OF TRACT 87, FRUITLAND GARDEN TRACTS, ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED IN VOLUME 10 OF PLATS AT PAGE 45, RECORDS OF THE PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR; SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No.: 4015000677 & 4015000678

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on May 18, 2020. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Robert B. Nettleton

Address: 1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

Dated: May 4, 2020

/s/Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Attorney for Guardian

May 6, 2020