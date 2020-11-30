No. 18-4-00414-7

Notice of Sale of Real Property

(NTS)

(RCW 11.92.115)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Guardianship of:

KATHY MARSHALL, An Incapacitated Person.

Notice is given that the guardian of the estate will sell by negotiation the following real property for the price of $357,000.

Street Address:

11920 215th Street E,

Graham, WA 98338.

Legal Description: Parcel “A”

Lot 4 of Pierce County Short Plat No. 78-735, according to Plat recorded October 4, 1978 in Volume 29 of Short Plats at Page 72, in Pierce County, Washington.

Except the South 30 feet thereof.

Parcel “B”

A nonexclusive easement for ingress and egress as delineated on Pierce County Short Plat No. 78-735, according to Plat recorded October 4, 1978 in Volume 29 of Short Plats at Page 72, in Pierce County, Washington.

Tax Parcel No.: 0418116008

This sale may be confirmed ten days after the publication of this Notice and will be presented to the court for confirmation on December 14, 2020. Bidders are required to comply with the provisions of RCW 11.56.110. Written bids will be accepted by:

Name: Robert B. Nettleton

Address: 1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

Dated: November 24, 2020 /s/ Robert B. Nettleton___

Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Attorney for Guardian

November 30, 2020