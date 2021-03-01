NO. 18-4-00384-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

PETITION TO APPROVE FINAL REPORT AND DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

ROBERT MCINTYRE, JR., Deceased.

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE ESTATE THAT:

1. Crystal Johnson as Personal Representative of the above estate has filed with the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Distribution and Discharge of the Estate, requesting the court to approve the accounting of the Estate, approve the payment or reimbursement of administrative expenses having payment priority under RCW 11.76.110, and discharge the Personal Representative;

2. The Final Report and Petition for Distribution and Discharge will be heard in the probate department of the court at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23, 2021, at which time and place any person interested in the estate may appear and file objections to and contest the petition and/or final account.

Date of Publication: March 1, 2021.

By: /s/Crystal Johnson

Personal Representative

Ledger Square Law, P.S.

710 Market Street

Tacoma, WA 98402

253-327-1900

IDX-920864

March 1, 2021