NO. 18-2-09799-7

SUMMONS

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

WESTRIDGE DEVELOPMENT, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company; and G. PATRICK HEALY, an individual and Member of Westridge Development, LLC, a Washington Limited Liability Company;

Plaintiffs,

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



vs.

DATUK SOH CHEE WEN, an individual; QUAH SU-LING, an individual; IPCO INTERNATIONAL LTD, a Singapore corporation; ASIA PLAN LTD; A British Virgin Islands Corporation; CAPRI INVESTMENTS L.L.C., a Washington Limited Liability Company; CAPITAL SINO CONSULTANTS, LTD, a unknown entity, and S. L. LAU, an individual;

Defendants.

TO: CAPITAL SINO CONSULTANTS, LTD, a unknown entity; and any other persons or parties unknown claiming any right, title, estate, lien, or interest in the real estate described in the Cross-claim herein:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED to appear within SIXTY DAYS after the 2nd day of September, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled Court, and answer the Crossclaim of CAPRI INVESTMENTS L.L.C., a Washington Limited Liability Company, and serve a copy of your Answer upon the undersigned attorneys for Cross-claimant at their office below stated; and in case of your failure so to do, judgment may be rendered against you according to the demand of the Cross-claimant, which has been filed with the Clerk of said Court. The object of the above-entitled action is to quiet title in the real property described in the Crossclaim, together with other relief requested therein.

THIS SUMMONS is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.

DATED this 31st day of August, 2020. FOSTER GARVEY PC

/s/ Tacy Hass, WSBA #49190

Attorneys for Cross-claimant

FILE YOUR RESPONSE WITH:

PIERCE COUNTY CLERK

Room 110, County-City Building

930 Tacoma Avenue South

Tacoma, WA 98402-2177

SERVE A COPY OF YOUR RESPONSE ON:

FOSTER GARVEY PC

1111 Third Ave., Suite 3000

Seattle, WA 98101

206-447-4400

IDX-907639

September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, October 7, 2020