NO. 17-4-02069-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate

of JORDAN THOMAS LEE HANNAH,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Jordan Thomas Lee Hannah (DOB: July 24, 1993) that on June 23, 2023, Marsha K. Hannah, filed a Final Account and Petition for Distribution Without Will for the purpose disposing of closing the probate, paying fees/payments, authorizing distributions and discharging the Administrator and that on July 18, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 127 or as otherwise posted, and any person interested may appear (pursuant to current court operations, emergency orders, and local civil rules) and contest the same. Per the Pierce County Commissioner’s website, “On the day of your hearing check your case number in linx to determine the courtroom number. To find the Zoom link for your hearing, click on: https://www.piercecountywa.gov/1024/commissioner-calendars-by-division or enter this address into your web browser. Any questions, email Commissioner Services at supcsd@piercecountywa.gov”. The Superior Court Commissioner’s Services Department can be reached at (253) 798-6890.

DATED: June 23, 2023

KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Marsha K. Hannah 3318 Bridgeport Way W., Ste. C

University Place, WA 98466

IDX-979421

June 26, 2023