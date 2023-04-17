NO. 17-4-01845-0-NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

NO. 17-4-01845-0

PROBATE NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of: STEPHEN K. SCHINDELE, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a petition has been filed in this court by the Administrator, Michael B. Smith, asking that a Decree of Final Distribution be issued in this probate estate.

A hearing will be conducted on the Petition of the Estate of Stephen K. Schindele at 1:30 pm, on May 11, 2023, at Civil Division A, 1st Floor, Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Ave. S Tacoma, WA 98402. Any party having any objection to this petition should file their objection with the court and serve copies of such objection on Michael B. Smith, at 1901 65th Ave W. Suite 200 Fircrest, WA 98466, no later then 12:00 noon two (2) court days prior to this scheduled hearing.

DATED this 13th day of April, 2023.

COMFORT DAVIES SMITH & CRAWFORD P.S.

By: /s/MICHAEL B. SMITH,

WSBA#13747 Administrator

1901 65th Ave W Suite 200

Fircrest WA, 98466

IDX-975156

April 17, 2023