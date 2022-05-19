No. 17-4-01772-1

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

RCW 11.56.100

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In the Guardianship of: THELMA YOUNG,

An Incapacitated Person.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that DIANE SIMMONS, the Guardian of the Person and of the Estate of THELMA YOUNG has sold by negotiation the following described property located in Pierce County:

126 East 64th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404 and legally described as:

LOT 6 IN BLOCK 52 OF SOUTH TACOMA ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., AS PER MAP THEREOF RECORDED IN BOOK 2 OF PLATS, AT PAGE 65, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR. SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel/t Number(s): 779500-0560

for the gross sum of four hundred eighty thousand dollars ($480,000.00) with one-half escrow fees to be paid by Seller. Application to confirm will be made to the court on or after the May 30, 2022. Offers or bids will be received at the office Des Moines Elder Law at the address stated below prior to such date.

DATE OF PUBLICATION: May 19, 2022

Des Moines Elder Law

c/o Robert P. McDonald

612 South 227th Street

Des Moines, WA 98198

Ph: 206-212-0220

Presented by:

DES MOINES ELDER LAW

By /s/ Robert P. McDonald Robert P. McDonald, WSBA No. 20534

Attorneys for Guardian

IDX-954886

May 19, 2022