NO. 17-4-01265-6

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION – ESTATE WITHOUT NON-INTERVENTION POWERS

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON COUNTY OF PIERCE In the matter of the estate of:

JOSEPH MICHAEL YOBBE,

Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given that GREG S. WEBLEY, as attorney for the above-entitled estate, has filed in the office of the clerk of the above court the Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution – Estate Without Non-Intervention Powers asking the court to approve the Final Report, distribute the property to the persons entitled thereto, approve attorney’s fees and costs, and discharging the Administrator.

The hearing will be heard on the 4th day of April 2023 at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Court of the above court, at which time and place any person interested in the above estate may appear and file objections to and contest the Final Report. Appearance at the hearing shall be in the manner as set forth in the Note for Commission’s Calendar served with this notice, or as noted in Pierce County Superior Court Emergency Orders available online at www.piercecountywa.gov/122/Superior-Court. The hearing will take place at Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, Washington 98402.

DATED this 27th day of February, 2023

/s/Gregory S. Webley

Gregory S. Webley, WSBA #12875

Attorney for the Estate of Joseph Michael Yobbe, Deceased.

112 West Meeker, Puyallup, WA 98371

(253) 841-2382

IDX-972425

Feberuary 28, 2023