No. 17-4-00473-4

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL REPORT AND PETITION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION

(NT)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of: VICKI L. TOLBER, Deceased.

Notice is given that a hearing is set in Department 1 of the Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma, Ave. S, Tacoma, Tacoma, WA 98402 on September 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as the matter may be heard on Robert B. Nettleton’s Final Report and Petition of Decree of Distribution in the Estate of Vicki L. Tolber.

Said Final Report and Petition for Decree of Distribution asks the Court to approve the Final Report and Petition of Decree of Distribution; approve for payment from estate assets certain costs of administration; deny for payment from estate assets certain costs of administration; approve payment of remaining estate assets to the Internal Revenue Service; discharge the Administrator, Robert B. Nettleton with no further duties; and to close the estate.

Dated: July 29, 2020

Robert B. Nettleton, WSBA # 17403

Administrator

Harlowe & Falk LLP

1 Tacoma Ave. N. Ste. 300

Tacoma, WA 98403

253-284-4410

July 31, 2020