NO. 17-4-00434-3NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

NO. 17-4-00434-3

PROBATE NOTICE OF PETITION FOR DECREE OF FINAL DISTRIBUTION

SUPERIOR COURT, STATE OF WASHINGTON, PIERCE COUNTY

Estate of

WILLIAM J. MCCAULEY, Deceased.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed in this Court by the Personal Representative, Mark Perez, asking that a Decree of Final Distribution be issued in this estate.

A hearing will be conducted on the Petition of the Estate of William McCauley at 1:30, on March 14, 2023, at Civil Division A (Room 100) 1st Floor, Pierce County Superior Court, 930 Tacoma Avenue S. Tacoma WA 98402. Any party having any objection to this petition should file their objection with the court and serve copies of such objection on Mark Perez, at 3901 Leary Way NW, Suite 4, Seattle WA 98107, no later than 12:00 noon two (2) court days prior to the scheduled hearing. /s/Mark Perez

Mark Perez, Personal Representative

WSBA # 47350 3901 Leary Way NW, Suite 4

Seattle WA 98107

IDX-970638

February 6, 13, 21, 27, 2023