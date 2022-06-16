No. 17-4-00260-0

NOTICE OF SALE OF

REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In the Matter of the Estate of

GREGORY M. TIMS, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the personal representative below has been authorized to sell, by Order dated June 13, 2022, the one-half interest in the following legally described real property situated in Pierce County, Washington:

COMMENCING AT THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF SECTION 18, TOWNSHIP 21 NORTH, RANGE 2 EAST OF THE WILLAMETTE MERIDIAN, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON; THENCE SOUTH 00°00’08” WEST 373.84 FEET ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER OF THE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE SOUTH 78°34’50” WEST 297.88 FEET TO THE EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF A 60 FOOT WIDE ROAD AND UTILITY EASEMENT; THENCE SOUTH 11°25’10” EAST 181.67 FEET ALONG SAID EAST RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO THE NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE OF GIG HARBOR COUNTY ROAD; THENCE NORTH 70°40”50” EAST 271.29 FEET ALONG SAID NORTH RIGHT OF WAY LINE TO THE SAID EAST LINE OF THE SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER; THENCE NORTH 00°00’08” EAST 147.29 FEET ALONG SAID EAST LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

SITUATED IN COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

Tax Parcel No. 0221182041 and commonly known as 5810 Wollochet Drive NW, Gig Harbor, Washington 98335.

An agreement has been reached with a purchaser to sell the one-half interest in the property for $255,400.00. This sale is subject to confirmation by the court not earlier than June 27, 2022, after which date the sale can be confirmed and sale completed in accordance with the Purchase and Sale Agreement dated May 28, 2022, and addendum dated June 9, 2022. For additional information, please contact the attorney for the estate, Todd J. Tuell, at the address listed below.

DATED at Tacoma, Washington this 14 day of June, 2022.

/s/ Thomas R. McKee

Thomas R. McKee,

Personal Representative

TUELL & YOUNG, P.S.

Attorney for Estate 1457 S. Union Ave. Tacoma, WA 98405

Telephone: (253) 759-0070

IDX-956858

June 16, 2022