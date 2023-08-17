No. 17-3-03430-3

Summons: Notice about Changing A Parenting Plan or Custody Order

(SM)

Superior Court of Washington, County of Pierce

In re parentage:

Petitioner:

Erika ESQUIVEL,

Respondent:

Alberto FLORES MANZO

To: Alberto FLORES MANZO Important! The person filing this Summons must complete the address boxes below. If the person filing this Summons does not give a service address and the court’s address, this Summons will be invalid.

[x] Lawyer: Ji Min Kim

Address for Service:

Kai Law Group PS

2502 Tacoma Avenue S 100, Tacoma WA 98405

You may only serve by email if an email address is provided below or the person filing this Summons otherwise agrees in writing. See All Civil 006 Agreement re: Service by Email.

Court’s Address:

930 Tacoma Ave. S, Rm 110, Tacoma WA 98402

The person filing this Summons and Petition asked the court to change a Parenting Plan, Residential Schedule, or custody order. You must respond in writing for the court to consider your side.

Deadline! Your Response must be served on the other party within 20 days of the date you were served this Summons (60 days if you were served outside of Washington State). If the case has been filed in court, you must also file your Response by the same deadline. If you do not file and serve your Response or a Notice of Appearance by the deadline:

* No one has to notify you about other hearings in this case, and

* The court may approve the requests in the Petition without hearing your side. (This is called a default judgment.)

Lawyer not required. It is a good idea to talk to a lawyer, but you may file and serve your Response without one.

Follow these steps:

1. Read the Petition and any other documents you receive with this Summons. These documents explain what the other party is asking for.

2. Fill out the the Response to Petition to Change a Parenting Plan or Residential Schedule (FL Modify 602).

You can get the Response and other forms at:

* The Washington State Courts’ website: www.courts.wa.gov/forms

* Washington LawHelp: www.washingtonlawhelp.org, or

* The Superior Court Clerk’s office or county law library (for a fee)

3. Serve (give) a copy of your Response to the person who filed this Summons at the address for service on page 1.

4. File your original Response with the clerk of the court at the court’s address for filing on page 1.

5. Adequate Cause: Before the court will have a full hearing or trial about the Petition, one of the parties must ask the court to decide whether there are valid reasons to allow the case to move forward (adequate cause). If there are no valid reasons, the court will dismiss the Petition. Either party can file a Motion for Adequate Cause Decision (form FL Modify 603).

/s/ Ji Min Kim Signature of person filing this Summons or lawyer

Ji Min Kim WSBA No. 43794 Print name of person filing this Summons or lawyer and WSBA No.

08/15/2023

Date

If there is no “Case No.” listed on page 1, this case may not have been filed and you will not be able to file a Response. Contact the Superior Court Clerk or check www.courts.wa.gov to find out. If the case was not filed, you must still serve your Response, and you may demand that the other party file this case with the court. Your demand must be in writing and must be served on the other party or their lawyer (whoever signed this Summons). If the other party does not file papers for this case within 14 days of being served with your demand, this service on you of the Summons and Petition will not be valid. If the other party does file, then you must file your original Response with the court clerk at the address above.

This summons is issued pursuant to RCW 4.28.180 and Superior Court Civil Rule 4.1 of the State of Washington.

IDX-982484

August 17, 24, 31, September 7, 14, 21, 2023