NO.15-4-01434-2

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR DETERMINATION OF HEIRS AND ORDER OF DISTRIBUTION (RCW 11.76.040)

Hearing Date: 8/21/2025

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In re the Estate of:

DOROTHY PETERSEN,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Petersen, now deceased, has filed in the office of the clerk, a Petition for Determination of Heirs and Order of Distribution, and that the hearing on the petition will be held on the 21st day of August, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. in courtroom 127 of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402, or via ZOOM, at which time and place any interested person may appear and object to the entry of an order approving said Petition for Determination of Heirs and Order of Distribution.

DATED this 18th day of July, 2025. /s/ Karol A. Whealdon ROBIN H. BALSAM, WSBA #14001

KAROL A. WHEALDON, WSBA #28976

Attorney for Administrator

IDX-1016979

July 22, 2025