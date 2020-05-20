No. 15-4-00958-1 KNT

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL ESTATE

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING

In the Guardianship of:

WALTER THOMPSON, JR.,

An Incapacitated Person

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Walter Thompson III and Cindy White, Limited Co-Guardians of the Estate of Walter Thompson, Jr., by and through their attorneys, Katrina B. Durkin of Brothers & Henderson, P.S., will apply to the Court for confirmation of the sale of the following described real estate:

Section 10 Township 19 Range 06 Quarter 13: S 1/2 OF NW OF SW OF NE LESS CO RD CURRENT USE RCW 84.34 AS AMEND 1987 AGRI 4.80 AC AFN 87-09-25-039 (DC7045CA11-2-87)

Commonly known as 790 Spiketon Road, Buckley, Washington 98321.

The Purchase Agreement by private sale sets forth a cash purchase price of four hundred and thirty thousand dollars ($430,000.00). RCW 11.56.110 provides that any increased bid pursuant to this Notice must be ten percent (10%) higher than the above amount, must be filed with the Court, and must be accompanied by a deposit of twenty percent (20%) of the bid amount in the form of cash, money order, cashier’s check, or certified check made payable to the Clerk. This increased bid must be filed with the Court and the funds deposited with the Clerk of the Court on or before May 30, 2020, ten days after notice is published. Sale will be made on June 1, 2020. Any such bidder should review the additional requirements of RCW 11.56.110 not contained herein.

DATED this 19th day of May, 2020.

BROTHERS & HENDERSON, P.S.

/s/Katrina B. Durkin, WSBA No. 47761

Attorneys for the Co-Guardians of

the Estate

2722 Eastlake Ave E, Ste 200

Seattle, WA 98102

206-324-4300

IDX-898977

May 20, 27, 2020