NO. 15-4-00728-1-NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING

NO. 15-4-00728-1

(TEDRA 18-4-00218-7)

NOTICE OF HEARING ON FINAL ACCOUNTING, PETITION FOR DISTRIBUTION, AND JUDGMENT

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

In Re the Estate of

CAROLYN C. SAUNDERS, Deceased.

NOTICE is hereby given to all persons interested in the Estate of Carolyn C. Saunders that on July 31, 2020, Dorothy A. Hansen, filed a petition for approval of final accounting, petition for distribution without will, and judgment in favor of Vernon C. Slocum and against Shawn J. Jones for the purpose disposing of property and closing the estate, and that on August 25, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. a hearing on said petition will be held in Pierce County Superior Court, Room 100, and any person interested may appear and contest the same.

DATED: July 31, 2020 KIM A. HANN, P.S., INC.

By: /s/Kim A. Hann, WSBA #43640

Attorney for Dorothy Hansen dba

Washington Probate Services, Inc.

3318 Bridgeport Way W., Ste. C

University Place, WA 98466

253-238-6297 IDX-905019

August 3, 2020