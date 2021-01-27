NO. 14-4-00139-1

NOTICE OF HEARING

(RCW 11.68.100 and 11.76.040)

Hearing Date: February 19, 2021

SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



COUNTY OF PIERCE

IN RE THE GUARDIANSHIP OF

KIYOSHI HOKAMA,

An Incapacitated Person, Now Deceased

NOTICE IS GIVEN TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-MENTIONED ESTATE THAT:

Pacific Guardianship Services as Guardian (Administrator) of the Estate of Hokama Kiyoshi (now deceased) has filed with the Clerk of the Court and will present the Guardian’s Final Accounting; Petition for Approval Thereof; and Closure of Estate, requesting the Court to approve the Report therein and distribute the property of the Estate as outlined in the Report.

This matter will be heard on Friday, February 19, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., in Department 2, Judge Timothy L. Ashcraft, of the County City Building. The hearing will be held pursuant to Pierce County Superior Court Emergency Order #4(A) of March 18, 2020 which states.

4. Guardianship and Trust matters scheduled before ajudge will be reviewed by the court. The Court will notify the parties and/or counsel if a telephonic appearance will be required. Proposed and signed orders shall be submitted via email to the judicial assistant prior to the schedule motion date.

This notice is being published on January 27, 2021. If you have any questions or objections to said accounting, please call our office at least one week prior to the hearing date.

Dated this 25th day of January 2021.

/s/CHRISTOPHER E. NEIL,

WSBA #26219

Attorney for Guardian/Administrator

NEIL & NEIL, P.S.

Attorneys at Law

5302 Pacific Avenue

Tacoma, WA 98408

(253) 475-8600

IDX-918497

January 27, 2021