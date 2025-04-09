Cause No. 14-2-07014-0

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON

IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE

JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, N.A.,

Plaintiff(s),

vs.

DAVID ARTHUR MORTON; ET AL.,

Defendant(s).

TO: DAVID A. MORTON, Judgment Debtor(s). The Superior Court of PIERCE County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pierce County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 3901 NORTHSHORE BLVD. NE., TACOMA, WA 98422.

The sale of the above described property is to take place:

Time: 10:00 A.M.

Date: Friday, May 16, 2025

Place: 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402

2nd Floor Entry Plaza

The judgment debtor can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $679,802.18 together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below:

Dated at Tacoma, Washington, April 7, 2025.

KEITH SWANK

SHERIFF OF PIERCE COUNTY.

By: Christine A Eaves,

Deputy Civil Section, 930 Tacoma Avenue South,

Room, 1B 203,

Tacoma, Washington, 98402

(253) 798 7520

See legal description below or reverse:

LEGAL DESCRIPTION

LOT 47 IN BLOCK 9 OF NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES, AS PER PLAT RECORDED IN VOLUME 58 OF PLATS, PAGES 1 THROUGH 7, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY AUDITOR;

SITUATE IN THE CITY OF TACOMA, COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED AS:

LOT 47 IN BLOCK 9 OF NORTH SHORE COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES DIVISION NO. 1, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 58 OF PLATS AT PAGES 1 TO 7, INCLUSIVE, IN TACOMA, PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON.

PARCEL NO.: 6400012210

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF:

ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

KIMBERLY HOOD, ATTORNEY

9311 SE 36TH ST STE 207 MERCER ISLAND, WA. 98040

(206)707-9603

IDX-1011796

April 9, 16, 23, 30, 2025