NO. 13-4-00411-1-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NO. 13-4-00411-1

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON

FOR PIERCE COUNTY

In re the Estate of:

KATHLEEN McDOWELL, Deceased.

The Administrator named below has been appointed as Administrator of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Administrator or the Administrator’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of (1) Thirty days after the Administrator served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of the first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets.

Dated: 5-27-21.

Administrator of said Estate

/s/ Ingrid Cameron INGRID CAMERON

Administrator

10828 Interlaaken Drive SW

Lakewood, WA 98498

Prepared by:

EISENHOWER CARLSON PLLC

By: /s/ David B. Petrich

DAVID B. PETRICH, WSBA #18711

Attorneys for Estate

909 A Street, Suite 600

Tacoma, WA 98402-4395

DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: June 1, 2021.

IDX-928862

June 1, 8, 15, 2021