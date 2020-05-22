No. 13-2-00819-3.

SUMMONS.

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF PIERCE: CHARLIE DONNES, Plaintiff, v. BRIAN KELLY; ESTATE OF HILDA M. FORD; UNKNOWN HEIRS of HILDA M. FORD; MARY ALICE McKEAG aka MARY ALICE ARTSILL, et vir; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH A. FORD; PATRICK A. FORD, et ux; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY C. STEARNS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVERETT F. FORD; RONALD F. FORD, et ux; MICHAEL R. FORD, et ux; JAMES J. LOVELL-FORD et ux; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSE ANN HUNT; CONNIE M. CONNELLY et vir, Defendants.

THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, TO: BRIAN KELLY; ESTATE OF HILDA M. FORD; UNKNOWN HEIRS of HILDA M. FORD; MARY ALICE McKEAG aka MARY ALICE ARTSILL, et vir; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF JOSEPH A. FORD; PATRICK A. FORD, et ux; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF DOROTHY C. STEARNS; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF EVERETT F. FORD; RONALD F. FORD, et ux; MICHAEL R. FORD, et ux; JAMES J. LOVELL-FORD et ux; UNKNOWN HEIRS OF ROSE ANN HUNT; CONNIE M. CONNELLY et vir, Defendants herein: You are hereby summoned to appear within sixty (60) days after the date of the first publication of this summons, to wit, within twenty (60) days after the 22nd day of May, 2020, and defend the above entitled action in the above entitled court, and answer the complaint of the Plaintiff, CHARLIE DONNES, and serve a copy of your answer upon David J. Britton, the undersigned attorney for Plaintiff, at his office below stated; and in case of your failure to do so, judgment will be rendered against you according to the demand of the complaint, which has been filed with the clerk of said court. The action herein is an action to determine a conflict in claims to real property by voiding Defendants’ interest or claim of interest in plaintiff’s property, as set forth more fully in the Complaint. Dated this 20th day of May, 2020. /s/ David J. Britton, WSBA #31748.

Britton Law Office, PLLC, 535 Dock Street, Suite 108, Tacoma, WA 98402. Tel: (253) 383-7113. Fax: (253) 572-2223.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



IDX-899135

May 22, 29, June 5, 12, 19, 26, 2020