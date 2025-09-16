No. 1:25-cv-07909-Summons

No. 1:25-cv-07909

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

EASTERN DIVISION

SG STONEGATE ASSET COMPANY I, LLC, Plaintiff, Hon. Manish S. Shah

v.

GSC ENTERPRISES, INC., et al., Defendants. Hon. M. David Weisman

NOTICE OF DEADLINE FOR FILING PROOFS OF CLAIM AGAINST DEFENDANTS

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on July 15, 2025, the Court in the above-captioned case appointed Matthew Brash of Newpoint Advisors Corporation (“Newpoint”) as the receiver of defendants GSC Enterprises, Inc.; GSC Logistics, Inc.; Best Way Trucking, Inc.; GSC National Transportation, Inc.; GSC Solutions, Inc.; GSC Transport, Inc.; Macmillan-Piper LLC; Tacoma Transload LLC; GSC Logistics Norcal Brokerage, Inc.; and GSC Logistics PNW Brokerage, Inc. (collectively, “Defendants”).

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that the Court entered an order (“Bar Order”) requiring that all persons, entities and governmental units (except for the United States of America) who have a claim against Defendants that arose prior to July 15, 2025 must file their claim with Newpoint by October 31, 2025 (“Bar Date”). Claims must be filed with Newpoint using the electronic proof of claim form available online at www.gscreceivershipclaims.com/. Proofs of claim sent to Newpoint by any other method will not be accepted.

To be timely, an electronic proof of claim must be filed with and actually received by Newpoint by the Bar Date. Any person, entity or governmental unit that is required to file a proof of claim on or before the Bar Date, but fails to do so, will be forever barred, estopped and enjoined from (a) asserting any such claim against Defendants and the receivership estate and (b) receiving a distribution from the receivership estate.

The Bar Order and other information about the case is available online at https://www.gscreceivership.com/. You may also contact Newpoint at (312)796-7405 or by email at gsc@newpointadvisors.us.

IDX-1019551

September 16, 2025