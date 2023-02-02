No. 12-4-007-99-1 SEA-NOTICE TO CREDITORS

No. 12-4-007-99-1 SEA

PROBATE NOTICE TO CREDITORS

RCW 11.40.030

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR KING COUNTY

In Re the Estate of: LLOYD MADISON, Deceased

The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, prior to the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) Thirty days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(2); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and RCW 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and nonprobate assets. DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: 2/2/2023

Personal Representative:

MARK MADISON

Attorney for the Personal Representative:

/s/ JENNIFER BOSSERMAN,

WSBA #35674

Address for Mailing or Service:

PO Box 1291, 1638 E. Main St., Ste. 1E, Freeland, WA 98249

Court of Probate Proceeding and Cause Number: King County Superior Court, No. 12-4-007-99-1 SEA

IDX-970758

February 2, 9, 16, 2023