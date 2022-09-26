News from the Department of Labor & Industries

L&I proposes 4.8 percent increase in workers’ comp rates for 2023

TUMWATER − The state Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) is proposing a 4.8 percent increase in the average price employers and workers pay for workers’ compensation insurance next year. If adopted, the increase would mean employers and workers would jointly pay an additional $61 a year, on average, for each full-time employee within a business.

“Even with the increase, the average hourly rate businesses will pay will be about the same as what they were paying in 2016,” L&I Director Joel Sacks said. “After keeping rates steady to help businesses that were struggling during the pandemic, we’re now proposing a modest rate increase that’s in line with our goal of stable and predictable rates for businesses to ensure the long-term health of the workers’ compensation fund.”

Employers and workers pay into the workers’ compensation system to help cover the cost of providing wage and disability benefits for injured workers, as well as medical treatment of workplace injuries and illnesses.

Workers will continue to pay on average about a quarter of the premium, a similar percentage to that paid in 2022.

General wage inflation and increasing medical costs all make it more expensive to provide this workplace safety net. As workers’ wages go up, the cost of insuring them goes up as well, since much of the benefits directly paid to workers are tied to how much they are getting paid.

Contingency reserves cushion rate increase

In 2021 and 2022, L&I helped employers and workers struggling from the pandemic by tapping its contingency reserves to avoid a larger increase in premium rates. L&I wants to take a similar approach to prevent a larger rate increase for 2023.

Under the current proposal, L&I will use contingency reserves to cover any gap between premiums and costs to keep rates steady and avoid a larger increase.

How Washington’s rates system compares with other states

In most states, rates are charged as a percentage of payroll, so when employee wages go up, more premiums are collected. In Washington, rates are charged as an amount per hours worked. When wages go up, the rate paid stays the same.

Public hearings planned

Public hearings are scheduled for 10 a.m. on Oct. 26 and Oct. 27 to take input on the rate proposal before a final decision is made. To support social distancing, the public hearings will be held virtually. Final rates will be adopted on Nov. 30 and go into effect Jan. 1, 2023.

2023 rates hearings: 10 a.m., Oct. 26 and Oct. 27

Zoom hearing, Join electronically:

Join Zoom Meeting at: https://lni-wa-gov.zoom.us/j/4283482697; Meeting ID: 428 348 2697

Joining by phone:

+12532158782 US (Tacoma); Meeting ID: 428 348 2697

People are encouraged to submit comments in writing to: Jo Anne Attwood, administrative regulations analyst, P.O. Box 41448, Olympia, WA 98504-4148; or email JoAnne.Attwood@Lni.wa.gov.

All comments must be received by 5 p.m. on Oct. 28. More information about the proposal is available at www.Lni.wa.gov/2023Rates.

Workers’ comp facts:

L&I workers’ compensation insurance covers about 2.6 million workers and about 187,000 employers in Washington.

The proposed rate is an average. An individual employer’s actual rate change may be more or less depending on that employer’s industry and history of claims that result in wage replacement and/or disability benefits.

*****

L&I awards $1.8 million in first round of grants supporting apprenticeships

TUMWATER — More than $1.8 million in state grants is going out to support apprenticeships around the state this summer and fall, and more is on the way.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries (L&I) recently began issuing the grants to apprenticeship programs and non-profit organizations that support them. The funds expand access and improve apprenticeship experiences across the state.

It’s the first round of more than $8 million in grants available through the end of this fiscal year. In total, it’s among the largest amounts L&I has distributed for registered apprenticeships.

The grants cover several areas including technology and remote learning, upgrading equipment, and driver-education course vouchers for minors.

“These funds will improve apprenticeship technology, and ensure apprentices have access to the support they need to be successful,” said Celeste Monahan, assistant director of Fraud Prevention and Labor Standards. “We’re very excited for these organizations and look forward to others participating.”

The first-round recipients include programs from across the state that train more than 3,600 apprentices. They are:

* NW Laborers, Kingston, $699,000

* NW Electrical Industry JATC, Mount Vernon, $301,083

* NW Ironworkers, Tukwila, $300,210

* Seattle Pipe Trades, Seattle, $145,665

* Ironworkers Local 14 JATC, Spokane, $113,967

* Inland Empire Electrical, Spokane, $76,201

* Seattle Area Roofers, Kent, $75,325

* SW Washington Electrical JATC, Tacoma, $57,826

* Washington Construction Teamsters,

Pasco, $18,527

* Community Health Association of Spokane,

Spokane, $17,777

* Tradesmen Electric, Battle Ground, $17,527

* Frontier Electrical Apprenticeship,

Vancouver, $10,016

* Cares of Washington, Seattle, $8,750

* Computing for All, Bellevue, $3,750

Grant details

While the grant application period is open through Dec. 31, the deadline to spend the current round of money is June 30, 2023. State registered apprenticeship programs and non-profit organizations that support apprentices should apply as soon as possible.

It’s easy to apply: Organizations can file a single application form. L&I estimates each application takes a minimum of 30 days for review.

There’s information on the grants, and updates on funding on L&I’s website. Potential applicants can also email questions (Apprenticegrants@Lni.wa.gov) or call 360-902-5320.

About apprenticeship: There are about 200 registered apprenticeship programs in the state. More than 22,000 people participate in the programs, which cover some 220 different occupations.

The latest round of grant-making builds on L&I’s $15 million grant last year to the Machinists Institute and the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, representing engineers at The Boeing Company and other technical workers.

– Washington State Dept. of Labor & Industries