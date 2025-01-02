New Washington state laws taking effect in Jan. 2025

New restrictions on cosmetics tested on animals, tougher penalties for negligent drivers, requirements for hospitals to offer drugs to people possibly exposed to HIV. These are among the changes in Washington state law set to take effect Jan. 1, 2025.

Washington state lawmakers passed roughly 340 bills during the 2024 legislative session, which wrapped up in March. Most took effect in July, but some won’t until the new year arrives. A few laws approved in 2023 are also taking effect then.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Cosmetics testing on animals

Cosmetics manufacturers will be barred from selling products in Washington that were tested on animals. There are some limited exceptions — for example, if a cosmetic was tested outside the U.S. to comply with a foreign country’s regulations. Companies that run afoul of the law could face fines of up to $5,000 for each violation.

Post-exposure prophylaxis for HIV

Hospitals in Washington will need to have policies to provide post-exposure prophylaxis drugs used to prevent HIV infection after potential exposure. The 28-day treatment must be taken within 72 hours of exposure to be effective.

Supporters of the bill said it addresses obstacles that sexual assault survivors, first responders, and others can encounter trying to get these medications, such as pharmacies not stocking the drugs, or doctors unfamiliar with prescribing the treatment.

State IDs for people in state custody or care

State agencies will have to provide valid state identification cards or driver’s licenses to individuals who want one upon release from prisons, psychiatric hospitals, and other state rehabilitation or treatment centers.

The requirement covers people held at facilities run by the Department of Corrections and the Department of Social and Health Services. The agencies will have to pay the application fees and ensure people have a photo that can be used for the ID cards. Obtaining an ID cannot cause a delay in a person’s release.

Workplace protections for strippers

More commonly known as the “strippers’ bill of rights,” this law added new workplace protections for adult entertainers. Some parts of the law — which also cleared the way for alcohol sales in strip clubs — already took effect earlier this year.

Beginning Jan. 1, new training requirements will be in place for strip club employees. Employees other than entertainers will need to complete third-party training on topics like preventing sexual harassment and discrimination, identifying and reporting human trafficking, de-escalating conflicts between dancers and patrons, and providing first aid. Clubs must also offer entertainers the option to participate in the training.

Another part of the law taking effect Jan. 1 is intended to block clubs from charging dancers excessive fees. There will be other new requirements for clubs as well, such as having dedicated security guards, installing keypad locks on doors to dressing rooms, and maintaining written policies for responding to problem customers.

Increased cash assistance payments

The Diversion Cash Assistance program provides families in tough financial situations with emergency grants that can be used for expenses like housing, food, or medical costs. The monthly income limit to qualify for the program for a family of four is $771. It’s open to families who don’t want to receive aid from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, which provides monthly cash payments. Beginning Jan. 1, the maximum Diversion Cash Assistance payment a person can receive in a year will rise to $2,000 from $1,250.

New penalties for negligent driving

Negligent drivers who hit and kill pedestrians, cyclists, or other “vulnerable road users” can be charged with a new type of gross misdemeanor, punishable by up to 364 days in prison, a $5,000 fine, and suspension of driving privileges for 90 days.

State law defines “negligent” as doing something or failing to do something that “a reasonably careful person” would or wouldn’t do in a similar situation. People can still face harsher penalties for other types of deadly crashes, such as those involving intoxication or reckless driving.

