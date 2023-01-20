New Day Rising Rise Reviewed: Is Rise Booster Supplement Legit?

Rise is a nutritional supplement designed to help with anxiety and stress.

Developed by New Day Rising, Rise claims to target the root cause of anxiety and stress using a blend of natural, non-habit-forming ingredients.

What is New Day Rising Rise?

Rise is a dietary supplement created by New Day Rising to help people with anxiety and stress.

By taking two capsules of Rise daily, you can purportedly manage your body’s response to stressors throughout the day. Each capsule contains a blend of natural ingredients linked to physical and cognitive health and wellness, including adaptogens, antioxidants, herbs, plants, vitamins, mood boosters, and more.

Some people use Rise to combat panic attacks and severe anxiety issues. Others use it to manage daily stress and comfort. Some use it to relax, while others use it to boost mood, confidence, and overall hope.

Here’s how New Day Rising describes the benefits of Rise:

“…anyone…No matter their genetics, anxiety level, or how many “solutions” they’ve tried in the past…Can use this simple 10-second Spirit Mineral to wash away fear, hopelessness, and anxiety from their mind like a bad dream…Without side-effect ridden prescription medicine…”

Rise is available through the official New Day Rising online store at NDROnline.us, where it’s priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day moneyback guarantee.

How Does Rise Work?

New Day Rising’s Rise works using a blend of natural ingredients. These ingredients work in different ways to manage your body’s response to physical and mental stressors.

One of the most important ingredients in Rise is “spirit mineral.” This spirit mineral targets the root cause of stress and anxiety.

Studies show anxious brains have lower levels of energy than normal brains. That’s why many people with stress and anxiety tend to sleep.

Scott Paglia, who created Rise, developed a formula to fight back against the low energy in your brains. He developed this formula based on a 10-second Native American ritual. Scott had witnessed that ritual work successfully for some patients, and he wanted to share his success with the world.

Who Created Rise?

Rise was created by a man named Scott Paglia. Over the last 20+ years, Scott has developed a range of solutions to help people overcome their stress and anxiety.

Scott specializes in using ancient medicine to treat modern conditions. In fact, Scott claims some ancient medicine is “miles ahead” of today’s modern health breakthroughs. He uses a blend of ancient medicine and proven natural techniques to treat various conditions in patients.

Scott was motivated to create Rise after treating a patient named Anna. Anna was dealing with severe anxiety, extraordinary stress, regular panic attacks, and other issues. She was struggling to function as a mother and wife. She claims “Every day was a living nightmare” as her mind raced to the next doomsday event.

Despite Anna’s severe anxiety issues, she fixed her condition in a few short weeks using a 10-second Native American ritual recommended by Scott. Motivated by Anna’s successful treatment, Scott developed Rise based on that ritual. Today, anyone can use Rise to enjoy similarly powerful benefits.

Rise Targets Neurons to Help with Stress and Anxiety

Your brain is filled with brain cells, or neurons. Your neurons are extremely active and require a ton of energy. In fact, your brain consumes more energy than any other organ in your body.

As mentioned above, anxious brains tend to have lower levels of energy. When your brain has low energy, it means millions of neurons are not energized enough to function.

Low brain energy levels don’t just make you tired: low energy can also impact mood and self-esteem. Here’s how Scott Paglia of New Day Rising explains the connection:

“I discovered in another study that less anxious animals had higher energy levels in their brain…Which led to higher self-esteem. While the animals with lower energy levels in their brain…were more likely to have self-esteem issues.”

Backed by that discovery, Scott aimed to create a formula to energize neurons at the cellular level. Today, Rise gives your neurons the energy they need to perform at their highest level.

To do that, Rise target mitochondria, which are the powerhouses of every cell in your body – including your brain cells. By supporting mitochondrial activity in brain cells, Rise can ensure happy neurons in your brain get activated, helping you feel better.

Rise Combats Stress & Inflammation in the Brain

Your brain also experiences issues because of stress and inflammation. Over time, stress and inflammation can harm your brain in various ways, increasing symptoms of stress and anxiety. Like low neuron energy levels, inflammation is a root cause of stress and anxiety.

Here’s how a stressed brain develops inflammation – and how inflammation worsens brain activity:

When you’re stressed and anxious, your natural reaction is to breathe faster.

As you breathe faster, you bring more oxygen-rich blood into your brain and body.

These higher oxygen levels are beneficial when you’re doing hard, physical work – like running or working out. The higher oxygen levels allow it to continue to perform without passing out.

However, if you’re not engaged in physical activity, then this extra oxygen turns into free radicals that cause oxidation in your brain. This oxidation leads to inflammation.

Studies show excess free radical levels in the brain are linked to mental decline, degenerative brain conditions, and other issues.

Inflammation can also lead to a harmful spiral. Free radicals in your brain attack mitochondria, weakening your brain’s energy levels. Low brain energy levels lead to more stress and anxiety, causing you to breathe faster and let more oxygen into your body. The end result is more inflammation and damage to your brain – and more stress and anxiety.

Scott Paglia of New Day Rising developed Rise to support healthy inflammation throughout your brain.

Who Should Take Rise? 7-Point Checklist for Mitochondria Dysfunction

If you have mitochondrial dysfunction in your brain, then you could experience a range of symptoms – including memory loss, muscle weakness, depression, and more.

New Day Rising has published a seven point checklist to determine who should take Rise:

You have short-term memory problems and sometimes forget conversations

You have symptoms of depression and sadness

Your body gets tired faster and you have muscle weakness

You have an irritable mood and feel snappy more often

You struggle to sleep at night or have some type of sleep disorder

Your mind races or you have some type of panic or anxiety disorder

You have an increased heart rate, and your pulse is faster

If you have just 4 or 5 of these symptoms, then you could be experiencing mitochondria dysfunction affecting your brain, body, stress, and anxiety. In that case, Rise may be the right supplement for you.

How Rise’s Spirit Mineral Targets Mitochondria Dysfunction

The most important ingredient in Rise is a “spirit mineral.” Used by Native American traditional healers for centuries, this spirit mineral targets and relieves mitochondria dynasticity to attack the root cause of stress and anxiety, according to New Day rising.

The spirit mineral is called litio. Litio helps your anxiety and stress with three easy steps. New Day Rising appears to be referring to lithium orotate, one of the active ingredients in Rise. Lithium orotate is a low dose of lithium linked to brain function.

The spirit mineral / litio / lithium orotate purportedly helps with stress and anxiety in three ways, including:

Step #1) Acts Like a Guardian for Mitochondria: The spirit mineral acts like a guardian for your mitochondria and promotes positive effects, shielding your mitochondria against toxicity, free radicals, inflammation, and more.

The spirit mineral acts like a guardian for your mitochondria and promotes positive effects, shielding your mitochondria against toxicity, free radicals, inflammation, and more. Step #2) Prevents and Heals Free Radical Formation: The spirit mineral can also purportedly prevent damage by free radicals and heal free radical damage, helping your brain recover from stress and oxidative damage.

The spirit mineral can also purportedly prevent damage by free radicals and heal free radical damage, helping your brain recover from stress and oxidative damage. Step #3) Helps Regenerate Mitochondria: Litio also helps to regenerate mitochondria, stimulating the activity of existing mitochondria while also increasing the total number of mitochondria. You can enjoy the effects of more active mitochondria – and more mitochondria overall – to help support brain energy.

Other Rise Ingredients

In addition to the spirit mineral mentioned above, Rise contains a blend of other complementary ingredients to target stress and anxiety in different ways, including three blends with multiple ingredients inside.

Other complementary ingredients in each serving of Rise include:

Booster Blend #1: Shaman’s Secret Hormone Stabilizer Blend

Rise claims to affect your hormones using a “hormone stabilizer blend.” That blend contains a mix of natural ingredients. Many people with stress and anxiety have imbalanced hormone levels. This imbalance can worsen stress and anxiety. Symptoms of hormonal imbalances include uncontrollable crying, unexplained weight gain, mood changes, and low energy.

To help balance hormones and restore hormone stability, Rise contains three ingredients described as “hormone-stabilizing ingredients,” including:

Hormone Stabilizer #1: GABA: GABA is the largest ingredient in Rise. There’s 500mg of GABA in each serving of Rise. GABA regulates serotonin, according to New Day Rising, helping to optimize levels of your brain’s feel good neurotransmitter. Low GABA levels can lead to low serotonin levels, causing mood disorders, depression, anxiety, and other issues.

Hormone Stabilizer #2: Lemon Balm: Rise contains a significant dose of lemon balm, which “acts as a manager for GABA,” according to New Day Rising. Lemon balm can regulate levels of GABA in your brain to help you maximize the mood boosting benefits of GABA.

Hormone Stabilizer #3: Vitamin B6: Many people experience anxiety and stress because of B vitamin deficiencies. Rise gives you a strong dose of vitamin B6 to help combat this effect. Vitamin B6, when combined with GABA and lemon balm, can help synthesize GABA and serotonin to balance mood, hormones, and stress response.

Booster Blend #2: The Ancient Brain Restoration Blend

The second part of the Rise formula is a booster blend designed to target, repair, and restore your brain. That blend includes a range of brain repairing, brain restoring, and brain rejuvenating natural ingredients, including:

Brain Repairer #1: L-Theanine: L-theanine is an amino acid found naturally in green tea and certain other compounds. It’s best-known for nullifying some of the negative effects of caffeine – including jitters and anxiety. Today, studies show L-theanine has anxiolytic (anti anxiety) properties that could make it effective for rest, relaxation, and overall wellness. New Day Rising describes L-theanine as “the first and most important part” of their brain restoration blend.

Brain Restorer #2: MG12: MG12 is linked to a reduced risk of developing cognitive impairment, better recovery from traumatic brain injuries, and overall cognitive health, among other benefits. It’s a specific type of magnesium designed for maximum absorption and effectiveness.

Brain Restorer #3: Holy Basil: Holy basil has been shown to improve cognitive function and protect against cognitive decline, according to New Day Rising. Many people with mitochondrial dysfunction also develop neurodegenerative diseases, and holy basil can help you take back your brain.

Booster Blend #3: The Native American Sleep Blend

The third and final part of the Rise blend is the Native American sleep blend. This blend includes several ingredients used in traditional Native American medicine for centuries for sleep, rest, and relaxation. Today, many of these ingredients are backed by science showing they can help with sleep, overnight rejuvenation, and more. The ingredients include:

Ancient Sleep Remedy #1: Skullcap: Skullcap has been used in traditional herbal medicine for centuries as a sedative. It was also prized by Native Americans for its ability to help with sleep. Skullcap “remains one of today’s best sleep aids,” according to New Day Rising, because it’s completely natural and provides proven effects.

Ancient Sleep Remedy #2: Ashwagandha: Ashwagandha is one of the world’s best-known adaptogens. Like other adaptogens, ashwagandha can help manage your body’s response to physical and cognitive stressors. Studies show ashwagandha has anxiolytic effects, sleep inducing properties, and other benefits, for example, that could make put your restless, anxious mind to rest.

What to Expect After Taking Rise

The official Rise website features the story of Anna, a mother who suffered from severe stress, anxiety, and panic attacks. According to New Day Rising, Anna quickly recovered from her condition soon after taking Rise.

Here’s what happened to Anna soon after she started taking Rise:

Within an hour of taking Rise, Anna felt “more relaxed” and “the fog had begun to clear.” She also noticed her mood had lifted and she breathed a little easier. She no longer felt like every breath was coming through a straw.

The next morning after taking Rise for the first time, Anna “had a wonderful feeling of calm wash over her” and felt like “everything was right in the world.” Anna couldn’t remember the last time she felt that way.

Two weeks after taking Rise for the first time (and continuing to take Rise daily), Anna’s mind was no longer stuck in a fight or flight mood, she no longer experienced mood issues, and her body no longer shook from uncontrollable anxiety. She finally felt like she had complete control over her body and mind. She also felt safe and confident to leave the house with her children.

A few weeks after Anna continued to take Rise daily, Anna experienced a huge emotional event that would have previously destroyed her. Instead of letting the event cause stress, anxiety, or a panic attack, Anna felt in complete control.

Other anxiety patients “experienced their own life-changing transformations,” according to Scott Paglia, who recommended Rise to several of his patients. One patient claimed “it’s good to feel normal again,” for example, while another patient claimed to be “back in control of my mind.”

One customer claims he was able to “cut my medication in half” because of Rise, reducing his dependence on pharmaceuticals to manage his condition.

Based on his experience treating patients, Scott recommends taking Rise for three months to experience the full effects of the supplement – or six months for optimal results. However, he claims many people experience relief within hours of taking Rise, with noticeable effects over the first few days or weeks of Rise.

Overall, Anna “felt like a completely different person” after taking Rise. Within just days of taking Rise for the first time, Anna had gained control of her severe anxiety, stress, and panic attack problems and experienced significant relief.

Scientific Evidence for Rise

Rise contains a blend of ingredients to support calmness, relaxation, and anxiolytic (anti-anxiety) effects, among other benefits. The formula was also created by a specialist with firsthand patient treatment experience – and decades of experience using traditional medicine. We’ll review the evidence supporting Rise below to explain how the supplement works.

GABA is the largest ingredient in Rise. A 2020 study published in Frontiers in Neuroscience reviewed dozens of trials on GABA and stress response in humans, including placebo-controlled human trails. Researchers found, across 14 trials, some evidence for GABA’s stress-reducing, sleep enhancing effects. However, researchers described this evidence as “limited” or “very limited.”

L-theanine is the second largest ingredient in Rise, and it’s backed by more evidence than GABA. A 2019 study published in Nutrients, for example, applied L-theanine in a double-blind, placebo-controlled setting. The study included 30 individuals who took 200mg of L-theanine or a placebo daily for four weeks. By the end of the study period, researchers found participants in the L-theanine group had better verbal fluency, suggesting L-theanine has the potential to promote mental health in people with stress-related ailments and cognitive issues.

Lithium orotate is one of most unique and important ingredients in Rise. You can find plenty of sleep aid supplements and relaxation formulas with GABA, L-theanine, and skullcap. However, few supplements contain lithium orotate. Lithium orotate is an over-the-counter health supplement ingredient that works as a low-dose source of lithium.

One 2021 study published in Brain and Behavior proposed lithium orotate as a superior option for lithium therapy, praising lithium orotate for its lower toxicity profile and ability to cross the blood-brain barrier. Many people take lithium orotate daily to promote mood, detoxify enzymes in the brain, and boost neurotransmitter activity, among other effects. Studies show you only need a small dose of lithium orotate (10mg to 20mg) to achieve active effects. Rise contains 5mg per serving.

Overall, Rise contains a blend of science-backed ingredients linked to stress response, anxiety relief, relaxation, and more.

Rise Ingredients: Supplement Facts Label

New Day Rising discloses all ingredients and dosages in Rise upfront. There are no proprietary formulas with hidden dosages or concentrations. Instead, Rise features a transparent list of ingredients, making it easy to compare Rise to other supplements sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients in each two capsule serving of Rise, according to the Supplement Facts label:

500mg of GABA

200mg of L-theanine

150mg of American skullcap herb powder

140mg of ashwagandha root powder

140mg of holy basil extract (with 2.5% ursolic acid)

100mg of lemon balm stem, leaf, and flower extract

5mg of lithium orotate

10mg of vitamin B6 (588% DV)

40mg of magnesium (10% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including gelatin (to create the capsule) and brown rice flour

According to New Day Rising, Rise is “all-natural, vegetarian, and non-GMO”. However, the label claims the capsule is made from gelatin, which comes from beef or pork.

Rise Pricing

Rise is priced at $69 per bottle, which is discounted from the ordinary retail price of $149 per bottle. You can save even more money – and receive a free bonus bottle – by buying multiple bottles of Rise online today.

Here’s how pricing works via the New Day Rising online store:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Shipping

$147 ($49 Per Bottle) + Shipping 6 Bottles: $234 ($39 Per Bottle) + Free Shipping + 1 Free Bonus Bottle of Rise Booster

Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Rise, or 30 servings (60 capsules). You take two capsules daily (or 1 capsule twice per day) to support anti-stress and anti-anxiety effects.

Bonuses Included with Rise

As part of a 2023 promotion, New Day Rising is bundling a free bonus bottle of Rise Booster with all 6 bottle purchases of Rise. If you buy 6 bottles of Rise today, you receive one free bottle of Rise Booster.

Rise Booster is a nutritional supplement designed to help with anxiety relief. The supplement works synergistically with Rise to increase the speed at which anxiety leaves your body.

Rise Booster’s active ingredient is an “Indian anxiety plant” that radically reduces stress, anxiety, and depression, according to peer-reviewed research. According to the official Rise website, the active ingredient is also “comparable to strong anxiety medication, without the side effects.”

Rise Refund Policy

All Rise purchases are backed by a 100% no-risk money back guarantee.

You can request a refund within 180 days of your purchase with no questions asked. Contact the manufacturer to initiate the refund process.

About New Day Rising

New Day Rising is a supplement company led by Scott Paglia.

Scott Paglia is a health practitioner who treats patients. He claims to treat 450 patients per month at his clinic. He emphasizes the use of traditional, ancient medicine to treat patients. In fact, Scott claims to have studied “every book out there” on ancient medicine over the last 2,200 years. Today, he combines modern techniques with ancient medicine to treat patients successfully.

New Day Rising manufactures Rise in a GMP-certified facility in the United States. According to Scott, it takes three months to produce a single batch of Rise because of the strict standards of quality and purity.

You can contact New Day Rising and the Rise customer service team via the following:

Email: help@ndronline.us

Final Word

Rise from New Day Rising is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of L-theanine, GABA, skullcap, magnesium, lithium orotate, and other natural ingredients to promote calmness, stress response, and relaxation.

By taking two capsules of Rise daily, you can purportedly support your body’s stress response, get help with anxiety, and target the root cause of anxiety and mood disorders.

