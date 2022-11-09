Nerve Rescue Reviews – Mindful Nutrition Advanced Nerve Support

Nerve Rescue is a nerve health supplement that claims to fight neuropathy better than drugs and eliminate your nerve pain forever.

Marketed to diabetics and others with neuropathy, Nerve Rescue claims to target the “the real root cause of nerve pain” while eliminating all types of neuropathy, including peripheral nerve pain, diabetic neuropathy, and more.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Nerve Rescue and whether it lives up to the hype today in our review.

What is Nerve Rescue?

Nerve Rescue is a nutritional supplement available exclusively online through RescueYourNerves.com.

Made from a blend of natural ingredients, Nerve Rescue promises to offer advanced nerve support to people of all ages with all levels of neuropathy.

In fact, Nerve Rescue claims to permanently relieve nerve pain in people with peripheral nerve problems, diabetic neuropathy, and other health problems. To do that, Nerve Rescue targets the “real root cause” of nerve pain, which is “nerve plaque” circulating throughout your body.

Nerve Rescue is priced at $69 per bottle and backed by a 60 day money back guarantee.

Nerve Rescue Benefits

According to the official website, Nerve Rescue can permanently relieve all types of neuropathy using a blend of natural ingredients:

Eliminate numbness and tingling in days

Permanently relieve neuropathy

Helps with peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, and all other types of neuropathy

Avoid drugs, dieting, exercise, therapy, and other doctor-recommended treatments for neuropathy

Target the root cause of nerve pain, which is nerve plaque in your body

Continue to eat sugar and carb-rich foods without experiencing symptoms of neuropathy

In fact, the makers of Nerve Rescue claim you could be pain-free “in as little as one week from now” thanks to the supplement. Just take two capsules of Nerve Rescue daily, then eliminate neuropathy and nerve pain within just days.

Plus, according to the manufacturer, you could stop taking your doctor-prescribed medication after taking Nerve Rescue. Because it targets the root cause of neuropathy, you may no longer need to take medication. According to RescueYourNerves.com, some people could save “hundreds” or even “thousands” of dollars in medication costs thanks to Nerve Rescue – which his why big pharmaceutical companies are actively attacking the formula.

How Does Nerve Rescue Work?

Nerve Rescue claims to work by targeting the real root cause of nerve pain, which is “nerve plaque” in your body.

This nerve plaque affects your nerve health in a similar way to how arterial plaque affects your heart health. It coats the linings of your nerves to worsen tingling, numbness, pins and needles, and other issues.

The makers of Nerve Rescue claim to have developed their formula based on research from a team of Ivy League scientists. These scientists recently discovered a treatment for nerve pain more effective than drugs – and capable of eliminating your nerve pain forever, regardless of the source of your nerve pain or its intensity.

RescueYourNerves.com claims to target all types of neuropathy, including:

Peripheral neuropathy

Diabetic neuropathy

Other types of neuropathy

According to reviews on the official website, multiple customers have experienced significant relief for nerve pain after taking Nerve Rescue. One 81-year old customer claims his “legs are all better” thanks to Nerve Rescue after he unsuccessfully used ointments, medicated creams, and pills. Another customer claims her pain “stopped” after using Nerve Rescue, while others claim to have eliminated pins and needles.

How Nerve Plaque Works

Your body may have nerve plaque at this moment. According to the makers of Nerve Rescue, this nerve plaque is the real root cause of your nerve pain and neuropathy.

Here’s how the makers of Nerve Rescue describe nerve plaque and its effects on your body:

“…this newly discovered nerve plaque is clogging, overloading, and poisoning your nerves, triggering the tingling, burning, and cramping that’s driving you nuts.”

Citing the same research, the company claims this plaque will “completely kill of your nerves” when left unchecked, leading to amputation.

Fortunately, Nerve Rescue claims to clear out the sticky plaque, regenerate your nerves, and eliminate neuropathy forever using a simple, basic ritual.

That 30-second ritual will “flush” nerve plaque out of your body to give you sustainable, long-term relief from nerve pain and neuropathy issues.

Who Created Nerve Rescue?

Nerve Rescue was developed by a man named Paul Cook. Paul is a 63-year old scientific researcher who developed Nerve Rescue to treat his wife’s neuropathy.

Paul’s wife developed severe nerve pain. Doctors warned her she would lose her foot. She tried taking doctor-prescribed medication and following her doctor-recommended treatment plan, but they didn’t work.

To help his wife solve her nerve pain problem, Paul decided to research natural cures for neuropathy. He used his experience as a scientific researcher to help find a cure. Over 30 years in the industry, he had worked with some of “the best doctors in America,” according to Paul. He used those connections and his own research experience to formulate the ultimate nerve health supplement.

To make a long story short, Paul stumbled upon a 30-second ritual that rapidly relieved his wife’s neuropathy by eliminating the root cause of her nerve pain. Before taking Nerve Rescue, Paul’s wife struggled to walk and was preparing for a foot amputation. After taking Nerve Rescue, Paul’s wife is mobile and happy and no longer experiences any type of nerve pain.

Symptoms of Nerve Pain

Nerve Rescue is marketed to people with all types of neuropathy. Diabetics are more likely to experience neuropathy. However, neuropathy can also affect non-diabetics.

Whether you have peripheral neuropathy, diabetic neuropathy, or other types of nerve pain, you may experience the following symptoms:

Toes feel numb or tingly

Can’t feel the carpet or other surface beneath your feet

Difficulty sleeping at night because of burning or pain

Tingling or uncomfortable sensations in your feet

Difficulty walking

The man who created Nerve Rescue noticed these symptoms in his wife, but they ignored them. One day, his wife collapsed at a grocery store because of her nerve pain. Doctors warned they would need to amputate. By spotting these symptoms early and taking Nerve Rescue as soon as possible, you can avoid uncontrollable nerve pain before it gets worse.

Swearing Off Sugar is “Not the Solution” to Neuropathy

Many doctors recommend making diet and lifestyle changes to help with neuropathy and nerve pain. By reducing sugar intake, following a balanced diet, and adopting a moderate exercise routine, you can defend your body against neuropathy and nerve pain.

However, the makers of Nerve Rescue claim swearing off sugar is “often not the solution” to neuropathy.

In fact, a certain healthy food “might even be worse for your nerves” than sugar. And, when you take Nerve Rescue daily, you can continue to eat sugary, high-carb foods – even if you have diabetes and other sources of nerve pain.

How the Nerve Rescue 30-Second Ritual Works

Paul Cook, the man who developed Nerve Rescue, created the formula to target the root cause of nerve pain.

Paul’s research led him to discover a 30-second ritual targeting foods, toxins, nerve issues, and nerve growth factor. By taking two capsules of Nerve Rescue daily, you can target nerve growth factors to eliminate the root cause of nerve pain.

Nerve Rescue’s 30-second ritual works by targeting three of the factors that increase nerve plaque levels, including:

Toxins Inflammation Imbalanced nerve growth factor levels

By targeting these three areas, Nerve Factor can eliminate the root cause of nerve pain by flushing nerve plaque out of your body.

Nerve Rescue Versus Conventional Nerve Pain Drugs

According to Paul Cook and the Nerve Rescue team, doctor-prescribed nerve pain medication doesn’t work very well.

Instead, doctor-prescribed nerve pain medication simply targets the symptoms of nerve pain, including pain and inflammation. It doesn’t tackle the root cause of nerve pain.

Nerve pain medication also has side effects. Paul’s wife disliked some nerve drugs because they made her dizzy, drowsy, and nauseous, for example. Gabapentin is a popular nerve pain drug proven to be effective for nerve pain, but it had limited effect on Paul’s wife’s nerve pain.

By taking Nerve Rescue, you can target the root cause of nerve pain, which is nerve plaque. Nerve plaque is secretly inhibiting your nervous system and causing the pain, tingling, numbness, and pins and needles in your extremities.

Nerve Rescue Ingredients

Many diabetes and nerve pain supplements claim to help with neuropathy. However, not all of them contain science-backed ingredients linked to nerve pain relief.

According to the makers of Nerve Rescue, each of the ingredients in Nerve Rescue can help with nerve pain in different ways. Some target nerve plaque in your nervous system, while others support circulation and overall nervous system health in other ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in Nerve Rescue, how they work, and the science behind them:

Alpha Lipoic Acid: The largest ingredient in Nerve Rescue is alpha lipoic acid (ALA). With 400mg in each two capsule serving, alpha lipoic acid is larger by weight than all other ingredients in the formula combined. ALA is a popular diabetes supplement ingredient, and many diabetics take alpha lipoic acid daily for various effects. Some studies show ALA has antioxidant effects, for example. Other studies have connected it specifically to diabetic neuropathy. In this 2009 study published in The Review of Diabetic Studies, for example, researchers found taking 600mg of alpha lipoic acid led to an improvement of diabetic neuropathy. Researchers believe ALA works by targeting inflammation and improving blood sugar absorption in various ways.

Benfotiamine: The second largest ingredient in Nerve Rescue is benfotiamine, a synthetic version of vitamin B1. With 150mg per serving, the benfotiamine in nerve rescue can purportedly help flush nerve plaque out of the body. In a 2012 study published in Diabetes Care, researchers tested the effects of long-term benfotiamine supplementation on a group of people with type 1 diabetes. Participants received 300mg of benfotiamine per day or a placebo. After 24 months (two years), researchers found benfotiamine supplementation “had no significant effects upon peripheral nerve function” or inflammation in people with type 1 diabetes.

Acetyl L Carnitine (ALCAR): Acetyl L-carnitine has shown neuroprotective effects in some patients. One study found ALCAR had neuroprotective effects in patients with multiple types of peripheral neuropathy, for example. Another study found ALCAR improved pain symptoms and boosted nerve fiber regeneration in various ways.

Vitamin B12: Although not as well-known as the three ingredients above for neuropathy, vitamin B12 is linked to nerve health and motor function. In fact, one of the main symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency is poor motor peripheral nerve function and sensory function. By taking a vitamin B12 supplement, you can support nerve health in various ways. Vitamin B12 deficiency is particularly common in vegans and vegetarians because there are few plant-based sources of vitamin B12.

Vitamin B6: Vitamin B6 is a water-soluble vitamin important for multiple functions. Some studies suggest B vitamins – including vitamin B6 – play an important role in nerve regeneration.

Turmeric: Turmeric contains a natural chemical called curcumin linked to antioxidant, anti-inflammatory effects. Although best-known for inflammation, turmeric has also been studied for its effects on nerve pain. A small 2014 study found curcumin alleviated neuropathic pain in rats, for example.

Folic Acid: Folic acid, or vitamin B9, is a water-soluble vitamin found in dark, green leafy vegetables and many other types of foods. One study found folic acid supplementation could help with nerve pain in patients with diabetic polyneuropathy. That study involved a 1mg dose of folic acid taken over 16 weeks. Nerve Rescue contains roughly one quarter of that dose (230mcg of folic acid, or 0.23mg of folic acid per serving).

Vitamin D: Vitamin D is crucial for immunity and hormone production, but it could also influence nerve health. One 2017 study found vitamin D supplementation led to significant improvements in pain, quality, of life, and nerve conduction in a group of women with chronic, widespread pain.

Ashwagandha: Prized for its adaptogenic properties, ashwagandha could help with nerve pain by relaxing the nervous system while helping you deal with physical and cognitive stressors. In a 2012 study, researchers found taking 600mg of ashwagandha per day significantly lowered stress in a group of adults.

Broccoli Powder: Nerve Rescue contains concentrated broccoli powder. Although there are few major studies on broccoli and diabetic neuropathy, one study found dietary broccoli intake was associated with reduced brain inflammation (neuroinflammation) in aged mice.

Overall, Nerve Rescue features a blend of vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts to help target the root cause of nerve pain. By taking Nerve Rescue daily, you can purportedly eliminate nerve pain within just days of taking it – even if you have severe nerve pain, advanced diabetes, or other serious health conditions, according to the official website.

Nerve Rescue Ingredients Label

The makers of Nerve Rescue disclose all ingredients and dosages upfront, making it easy to compare Nerve Rescue to other diabetes supplements, nerve pain treatments, and nutritional formulas sold online today.

Here are all of the ingredients, dosages, and concentrations in each two capsule serving of Nerve Rescue:

400mg of alpha lipoic acid

150mg of benfotiamine

50mg of acetyl L-carnitine

25mg of turmeric root powder

25mg of broccoli powder

25mg of ashwagandha root powder

400mcg of folate (with 230mcg of folic acid)

20mcg of vitamin D

2.4mcg of vitamin B12 (as methylcobalamin)

1.7mcg of vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine HCl)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including cellulose and brown rice flour

Nerve Rescue Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

Nerve Rescue has strong reviews from diabetics, people with circulatory issues, those with peripheral neuropathy, and others with serious medical conditions.

Here are some of the reviews shared online via the official website:

One 51-year old customer, Kathy Corline from Jupiter, Florida, claims her pins and needles were so bad before she started taking Nerve Rescue that it “felt like I was going to lose my arm” and she would wake up at night due to pain. After taking Nerve Rescue, she noticed relief that first night and has “been pain free since” thanks to the formula.

One 69-year old customer named Mary Thompson from Dallas, Texas claims she had severe mobility issues just two months ago due to nerve pain and had developed a limp. After taking Nerve Rescue, she easily walks “several miles a day” while also performing chores outside the house “with absolutely no pain.”

An 81-year old customer, Larry Schilling from Little Rock, Arkansas, claims he tried ointments, medicated creams, and pills but nothing worked. Now, his legs “are all better” thanks to Nerve Rescue.

The person who created Nerve Rescue used the formula to treat his wife’s neuropathy. His wife’s neuropathy was so advanced that she nearly lost her foot. Thanks to Nerve Rescue, she restored her nerve health and is now pain-free and symptom-free.

Overall, the makers of Nerve Rescue claim their nerve health supplement has helped over 42,000 people “escape neuropathy,” making the supplement one of the best-selling nerve health supplements sold online today.

Nerve Rescue Pricing

Nerve Rescue is available exclusively online through RescueYourNerves.com, where it’s priced at $49 to $69 per bottle. Each bottle contains a 30 day supply of Nerve Rescue, or 60 capsules.

Here’s how much you pay when buying Nerve Rescue online today:

1 Bottle: $69 + Shipping

$69 + Shipping 3 Bottles: $177 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

$177 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses 6 Bottles: $294 + Free US Shipping + 2 Free Bonuses

Bonuses Included with Nerve Rescue

As part of a 2022 promotion, all Nerve Rescue purchases come with two free bonus eBooks. You get immediate access to these eBooks after your purchase is confirmed.

The two bonus eBooks are designed to complement the effects of Nerve Rescue. The eBooks include:

Bonus eBook #1: 3 Hacks to Reduce Nerve Pain Naturally: Certain diet strategies, lifestyle changes, and other tactics can reduce nerve pain naturally. Many doctors recommend these strategies in conjunction with drugs or other treatments. In this eBook, you can discover the best science-backed ways to naturally reduce nerve pain.

Bonus eBook #2: The 5 Worst Foods for Nerve Pain: Certain foods are making your nerve pain worse – even foods that many people believe are good for them. In this bonus eBook, you can discover some of the foods making your nerve pain worse – and why you should eliminate these foods from your diet today.

Nerve Rescue Refund Policy

All Nerve Rescue purchases come with a 90 day moneyback guarantee.

The makers of Nerve Rescue are “convinced Nerve Rescue is the best nerve support formula on the market.” If you don’t experience relief with the supplement, then you can request a complete refund within 90 days.

About Nerve Rescue

Nerve Rescue is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. The supplement was developed by Paul Cook, Dr. Phil Garcia, and other researchers and doctors.

Paul Cook is not a medical doctor, but he spent 30 years as a scientific researcher where he worked with some of the top doctors in America. One of those top doctors was Dr. Phil Garcia, who helped Paul pick the right ingredients for Nerve Rescue.

You can contact the Nerve Rescue customer service team via the following:

Email: support@getnerverescue.com

support@getnerverescue.com Phone: 844-364-4987

844-364-4987 Mailing Address: SN Life Organics 30 N Gould St, Ste 20255, Sheridan, WY 82801

Paul and Dr. Garcia teamed up with a US-based supplement company named SN Life Organics to develop the formula. That company makes Nerve Rescue in the United States using foreign and domestic ingredients.

According to the official Nerve Rescue website, SN Life Organics has 23+ years of supplement formulation experience and employs a team of nutritional formulation experts and independent nutritionists. The management team also has 11+ years of nutraceutical experience. SN Life Organics also does business under the name Mindful Nutrition.

Final Word

Nerve Rescue is a nutritional supplement featuring a blend of vitamins, minerals, and nutrients to eliminate the root cause of nerve pain.

Marketed to diabetics and anyone with peripheral nerve pain, Nerve Rescue claims to permanently eliminate nerve pain within days or weeks of use – simply by flushing “nerve plaque” out of your body.

To learn more about Nerve Rescue and how it works, or to buy the nerve pain supplement online today, visit the official website at RescueYourNerves.com.

