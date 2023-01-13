Nation Health MD N-Balance 8 Reviewed

N-Balance 8 is a nerve support formula from Nation Health MD.

By taking two vegetarian capsules of N-Balance 8 daily, you can purportedly support nerve function using a blend of premium botanicals and other natural ingredients.

Nation Health MD markets the formula to anyone with nerve pain, tingling in the hands and feet, and other symptoms of nerve dysfunction.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about Nation Health MD’s N-Balance 8 and how it works today in our review.

What is N-Balance 8?

N-Balance 8 is a nutritional supplement designed to support healthy nerves.

Featuring a blend of plants, herbs, vitamins, and minerals, N-Balance 8 aims to nourish pathways of healthy myelin insulation regeneration, nerve signaling, and small nerve function.

Nation Health MD markets N-Balance 8 to anyone with nerve pain or nerve dysfunction.

Many diabetics struggle with nerve pain or nerve discomfort – including tingling in their hands, feet, and extremities. Others take pain medication daily to manage nerve pain.

Regardless of your type or source of nerve pain, N-Balance 8 aims to help:

“If you suffer from numbness, tingling, or stabbing feelings in your hands and feet…this new discovery could finally deliver blessed relief. So get ready to ditch your pain pills.”

N-Balance 8 was created by Dr. Victor Dorodny, MD. Dr. Dorodny has 30+ years of clinical and consulting experience. Today, he creates supplements through the Nation Health MD brand while specializing in pain management, rehabilitation, and anesthesiology, among other areas of medicine.

N-Balance 8 Benefits

According to the official N-Balance 8 website, the supplement can provide a range of powerful effects – from nerve pain to protein synthesis to glucose metabolism and more.

Here are some of the benefits of taking two capsules of N-Balance 8 daily, according to Dr. Dorodny and the Nation Health MD team:

Maintain healthy nerve signal speed and small nerve function

Optimize healthy nerve signaling

Nourish targeted nerve functions

Support blood flow for oxygen and nutrient delivery

Boost protein synthesis

Promote healthy myelin nerve insulation

Support healthy vibration sensation

Maintain healthy blood vessel and brain function

Support healthy inflammation and free radical oxidative defense, particularly to blood vessels and nerves

Support AGEs and homocysteine defense

Optimize glucose metabolism and HbA1c levels

Support overall immunity and immune marker responses

Support emotional health

Whether focusing specifically on nerve pain or looking for help with blood sugar, blood flow, and more, you can get the effects you need with N-Balance 8.

How Does N-Balance 8 Work?

N-Balance 8 contains a blend of natural ingredients to support healthy nerve function. The formula consists of plants, herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other ingredients to support healthy nerve function in multiple ways.

By taking two capsules of N-Balance 8 daily, you give your body the ingredients it needs to create healthy myelin insulation, for example. Myelin insulation protects your nerve signals and neurotransmitters from degradation. Weak myelin insulation is associated with nerve pain and poor signaling. Strong myelin insulation can help with small nerve function while supporting nerve signaling at the cellular level.

N-Balance 8 also gives your body a blend of antioxidants. Antioxidants support healthy inflammation throughout your body. Many people experience nerve pain because of high levels of inflammation. Others experience inflammation because of nervous system issues. Diabetics, for example, tend to have higher levels of inflammation than non-diabetics.

Plus, N-Balance 8 supports blood flow. Your body needs good blood flow for good nerve function. If blood isn’t able to flow throughout your body, then you could experience pain, numbness, or tingling in your extremities. Your body needs blood to deliver oxygen and nutrients to all corners of your body.

By optimizing blood flow, inflammation, and myelin insulation, N-Balance 8 works in different ways to support nerve function throughout your body.

N-Balance 8 Ingredients

N-Balance 8 contains a blend of vitamins, minerals, nutrients, herbs, and plants to support nerve function in various ways.

Here are all of the ingredients in N-Balance 8 and how they work, according to Nation Health MD and Dr. Dorodny.

Acetyl L-Carnitine: Also known as ALCAR, acetyl L-carnitine helps normalize electrical nerve impulses, promote healthy peripheral nerve cell growth, and improve vibration sensation, among other benefits. L-carnitine is an important amino acid for overall health and wellness, and the acetylated version of carnitine helps to support nerve function in multiple ways.

Vitamin B12: Many people experience nerve dysfunction because of low B vitamin levels. Vitamin B12 deficiency is particularly common among vegans and vegetarians, as there are few good plant-based sources of vitamin B12. According to Dr. Dorodny and the Nation Health MD team, the vitamin B12 in N-Balance 8 nourishes the regeneration of nerves by boosting protein synthesis while supporting healthy myelin sheath nerve insulation.

Benfotiamine: Benfotiamine penetrates nerves and supports electrical signaling speed, helping your nerves communicate with your brain and body for optimal function. According to the Nation Health MD team, benfotiamine also supports healthy blood sugar (HbA1c) levels and multiplies metabolic activity by 120 times, helping to support everything from energy to calorie management.

Betaine: Betaine metabolizes homocysteine and supports healthy blood vessels, helping your nerves and extremities get the oxygen, nutrients, and other ingredients they need for optimal function. Homocysteine is an amino acid crucial for nerve function and cardiovascular health. Your body needs homocysteine to supply nutrients and oxygen to your nerves, allowing your nerves to repair and regenerate themselves. Some studies have also linked betaine to healthy neurological function and better immune response.

Alpha Lipoic Acid: Alpha lipoic acid (ALA) is a water and fat-soluble antioxidant molecule known to support healthy inflammation throughout the body. ALA is also popular among diabetics for its purported effects on blood sugar. Dr. Dorodny added N-Balance 8 to the formula to support the free radical oxidative defense of nerves, blood vessels, and organs.

Skullcap: N-Balance 8 contains skullcap to help with blood flow to the brain. Skullcap is an herb used in traditional medicine and remedies for centuries. According to the Nation Health MD team, skullcap can support emotional health and slow nerve impulses, making it easier for your body to maintain normal nerve signaling. Skullcap works because it’s rich with a flavonoid (a natural antioxidant) called baicalin, which has essential antioxidant properties to help free radical defense.

Pyridoxine: Pyridoxine, a B vitamin, is crucial for the production of five neurotransmitters. Your nerves rely on these neurotransmitters to transmit electrical impulses between cells.

Overall, N-Balance 8 delivers 8 science-backed ingredients to support nerve signaling and overall nerve function in multiple ways.

How the Nervous System Works

To understand how N-Balance 8 works, it helps to understand how the nervous system works.

Your body has more than 100 billion nerve cells. These nerve cells form your nervous system. There are two components of your nervous system, including:

The Central Nervous System (CNS), which includes the brain and spinal cord

The Peripheral Nervous System (PNS), which includes the nerves extending from your spinal cord throughout your body

N-Balance 8 focuses specifically on the peripheral nervous system. Your head, face, yes, nose, muscles, and ears connect to the cranial nerves in your head and are some of the most important parts of the peripheral nervous system. There are also 31 pairs of spinal nerves connecting your peripheral nervous system to the rest of your body – including your extremities.

When your nervous system is healthy and functioning normally, your nerves relay signals to your brain. When you touch a hot stove, for example, nerves in your fingertips send signals of heat and pain to your brain at the speed of light.

For various reasons, however, your nervous system can worsen over time. Sometimes, these problems are linked to myelin sheath degradation. Your nervous system protects nerve impulses with a fatty substance called the myelin sheath. When your myelin sheath is healthy and whole, it protects nerves all the way to the brain. If your myelin sheath is degraded, however, then it can lead to nervous system dysfunction.

The ingredients in N-Balance 8 are designed to support nervous system function by:

Promoting a healthy myelin sheath and supporting myelin insulation

Promoting healthy circulation and blood flow

Supporting the regeneration of nervous system cells and other parts of your nervous system

By targeting your nervous system in multiple ways, N-Balance 8 can target nervous system dysfunction caused by multiple things – from diabetes to blood flow issues to other concerns.

Scientific Evidence for N-Balance 8

You can find plenty of nervous system supplements designed to support nerve function and nerve health. However, only the best supplements are backed by scientific evidence proving they work. We’ll review the scientific evidence supporting N-Balance 8 to determine how the supplement works – and if it works.

Acetyl L-carnitine (ALCAR) is the largest ingredient in N-Balance 8. In fact, there’s more ALCAR than all other ingredients combined. Each two capsule serving contains 500mg of ALCAR. A 2019 study published in the Journal of Pain Research found acetyl L-carnitine had a neuroprotective effect in patients with peripheral neuropathy (i.e. nerve pain and nerve discomfort in their extremities). Researchers reviewed dozens of clinical trials on ALCAR and nerve pain, concluding ALCAR reduced pain by 20.2% compared to placebo treatments in people with multiple types of neuropathy and nerve pain.

A separate study from 2005 compared the effects of L-carnitine on patients with diabetic neuropathy. Participants took 500mg to 1,000mg of acetyl L-carnitine per day or a placebo over a 52-week period. At the end of the study, researchers found both groups of patients in the acetyl L-carnitine group showed significant improvements in sural nerve fiber numbers and nerve regeneration, with patients in the higher dosage (1,000mg) group experiencing the best benefits. Because of these results, researchers suggested acetyl L-carnitine could help with nerve regeneration and nerve function.

Some people take alpha lipoic acid supplements daily for neuropathy and nerve pain. It’s the second largest ingredient in N-Balance 8. According to Mount Sinai, some studies have found alpha lipoic acid can reduce symptoms of diabetic neuropathy compared to a placebo. One study found alpha lipoic acid specifically helped with a diabetes-related condition called autonomic neuropathy, which affects the heart. For all of these reasons, many diabetics take alpha lipoic acid supplements regularly to support nerve function.

N-Balance 8 contains significant doses of two B vitamins, including vitamin B6 (235% DV) and vitamin B12 (83,333% DV). Studies show both of these B vitamins – along with other B vitamins – help with nerve regeneration. If you get insufficient B vitamins through your diet, then you could experience nervous system dysfunction.

Vitamin B12 is particularly important for nerve cell survival and remyelination, and low levels of vitamin B12 could increase symptoms of neuropathy. That’s why each serving of N-Balance 8 contains such a substantial dose of the vitamin. Because vitamin B12 is water-soluble, your body flushes excess vitamin B12 out of your body. Your body uses the vitamin B12 it needs, then gets rid of the rest, which is why it’s not unsafe to take an 83,333% DV dose of vitamin B12.

N-Balance 8 contains an ingredient we rarely see in nerve supplements: banana powder extract. Bananas are an excellent source of potassium and other micronutrients that could support nerve pain. Studies show bananas can also help with digestive microbiota balance. However, we need more large scale research to prove banana extract can meaningfully improve symptoms of neuropathy or nerve pain.

Overall, N-Balance 8 contains 8 science-backed ingredients linked to neuropathy symptoms, nerve pain relief, and overall health and wellness. By taking two capsules of N-Balance 8 daily, you could support nerve regeneration, nerve pain relief, and overall nervous system health and wellness.

N-Balance 8 Supplement Facts Label

Nation Health MD reveals all ingredients, dosages, and concentrations in the supplement upfront while using no proprietary formulas or hidden ingredients. It’s easy to see what’s inside each capsule of N-Balance 8 and compare the supplement to other nerve health formulas sold online today.

Here are the active ingredients inside each two capsule serving of N-Balance 8:

500mg of acetyl L-carnitine

150mg of alpha lipoic acid

50mg of banana powder

25mg of benfotiamine

12mg of betaine

10mg of Baikal skullcap root extract (standardized to 30% baicalein complex)

2,000mcg of vitamin B12 (8,333% DV)

10mg of riboflavin (769% DV)

4mg of vitamin B6 (235% DV)

12.5mcg of vitamin D3 (63% DV)

Other (inactive) ingredients, including HPMC (to create the capsule), microcrystalline cellulose, brown rice flour, olive oil, magnesium stearate, and silicon dioxide

N-Balance 8 Pricing

N-Balance 8 is priced at $49 per bottle. However, you can save money by ordering multiple bottles or by signing up for the N-Balance 8 automatic shipment (autoship) program.

Here’s how pricing works when ordering online today:

One Time Purchase

1 Bottle: $49

$49 3 Bottles: $135

$135 6 Bottles: $252

Subscribe & Save

1 Bottle: $44.10 per month

$44.10 per month 3 Bottles: $121.50 every 3 months

$121.50 every 3 months 6 Bottles: $226.80 every 6 months

All purchases include free shipping to addresses in the United States. If you sign up for the autoship program, then you can cancel your subscription at any time.

N-Balance 8 Refund Policy

N-Balance 8 comes with a 365-day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 365 days of ordering with no questions asked.

If you’re unsatisfied with N-Balance 8 for any reason, or if the supplement did not work as advertised for your nerve pain, then you are entitled to a complete refund.

About Nation Health MD

Nation Health MD is a supplement brand led by Victor S. Dorodny, MD and a team of health researchers and professionals.

Today, Nation Health MD sells a variety of supplements targeting different health and wellness goals. In addition to N-Balance 8, Nation Health MD is known for Liver Renew, Gluco24, Bare Feet, and T-Thrive.

You can contact the N-Balance 8 customer service team and Nation Health MD by email, phone, or mail:

Email: support@nationhealthmd.com

support@nationhealthmd.com Phone: (800) 490-3169

(800) 490-3169 Mailing Address: Nation Health MD 11710 Plaza America Drive, Suite 2000, Reston, VA 20190

About Dr. Victor S. Dorodny

N-Balance 8 was formulated by Victor S. Dorodny, MD. Dr. Dorodny is the primary formulator at Nation Health MD, and he is responsible for top-rated Nation Health MD supplements like N-Balance 8 and Liver Renew.

Dr. Dorodny also runs a natural health clinic in Malibu, California. Prior to operating that clinic, Dr. Dorodny served as the Chief Medical Officer of the Malibu Medical Reserve Corps, a volunteer organization involved in rescue operations.

Using his 30+ years of clinical and consulting experience, Dr. Dorodny aims to use natural ingredients to help patients achieve optimal health outcomes. Over his decades of treating patients, Dr. Dorodny developed expertise in pain management, rehabilitation, and anesthesiology. Today, he emphasizes a holistic, multi-discipline approach to treating health problems.

Final Word

N-Balance 8 is a nerve health and nerve regeneration supplement available exclusively online.

Formulated by Dr. Victor Dorodny, N-Balance 8 contains a hand-selected blend of B vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients to support optimal nerve function in multiple ways.

To buy N-Balance 8 online today or learn more about how the supplement works, visit the official website at NaturalNerveRepair.com.

