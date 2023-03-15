NanoTowels Reviewed (Water Liberty Nano Towels)

NanoTowels are a revolutionary cleaning towel designed to clean using only the power of water.

Made with advanced nano-technology, NanoTowels can replace expensive paper towels and reduce your use of toxic chemical-based cleaners.

Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about NanoTowels and how they work today in our review.

What Are NanoTowels?

NanoTowels are household cleaning towels available online through Nanolons.com.

Made by Water Liberty, NanoTowels were developed as a revolutionary piece of fabric to replace expensive paper towels and toxic cleaning products.

NanoTowels are infused with nano technology to make cleaning easier and more hassle-free. Each towel is made from a unique fabric called Nanolon Fiber. You can use NanoTowels dry (say, to clean dust) or wet (for heavier jobs). Just use water, and NanoTowels work without chemical cleaners or harsh solutions.

The makers of NanoTowels have sold over 110,000 NanoTowels to date. Today, you can buy a pack of four NanoTowels for a special discount rate of under $20 through Nanolons.com.

NanoTowels Features & Benefits

NanoTowels are designed to be the ultimate reusable cleaning product. Some of the benefits of using NanoTowels include:

Revolutionary piece of fabric to replace expensive paper towels

Uses only water with no toxic chemical cleaners required

Captures liquid, dust, dirt, and grime like a magnet

Cleans virtually any surface or material

Absorbs up to 10oz of liquid without a single drip

Made from Nanolon Fiber, a unique, nanotechnology-powered fabric technology hundreds of times finer than one human hair

How Do NanoTowels Work?

NanoTowels work because they’re made with special Nanolon Fiber technology. The nanotechnology provides superior cleaning using the power of just water – with no harsh chemicals or cleaning solutions required.

To use NanoTowels effectively, you typically need one dry towel and one wet towel:

Start with one dry towel and one wet towel

To clean a surface, scrub the dirty surface with the wet towel

Then, go over the surface with the dry towel to give you a streak-free, crystal-clear finish

You can use NanoTowels on glass, stainless steel, wood, and many other surfaces. In fact, the makers of NanoTowels recommend using NanoTowels when dusting, washing countertops, cleaning floors, scrubbing bathroom surfaces, washing glass, cleaning stainless steel, or wiping up spills.

You can even use NanoTowels when washing a car. Because the towels are so soft, they won’t scratch the clear coat of your car, and they’ll absorb a huge amount of water.

NanoTowels will naturally get dirty after cleaning. However, unlike paper towels, NanoTowels can be washed over and over again. You can hand wash NanoTowels in warm water. Or, you can throw them in the washing machine with your normal colors. Avoid using bleach or fabric softener, as it can destroy the unique properties of the NanoTowels.

NanoTowels Features

NanoTowels come with all of the following features:

Avoid Using Toxic Cleaning Chemicals: NanoTowels work with only hot water required. You can avoid using toxic cleaning chemicals that harm the health of your home, family, and pets. In many cases, household cleaners aren’t designed to kill microorganisms at all. They’re designed to scrub away dirt and grime. With NanoTowels, you get similar cleaning power without the toxic chemicals.

Works with All-Natural Vinegar-Based Cleaning Solutions for a Superior Clean: If you want extra germ-fighting power, then you can use NanoTowels with a vinegar-based cleaning solution. NanoTowels work with a straight 5% solution of white vinegar you can buy at any supermarket. That solution can kill 99% of bacteria, 82% of mold, and 80% of germs and viruses. Just use a spray bottle to apply the vinegar-based solution to a surface, then scrub the surface with wet or dry NanoTowels.

Works with Household Cleaners Without Issue: NanoTowels are popular with those who want to clean their home without household cleaning chemicals. However, NanoTowels continue to work effectively even with household cleaners and toxic chemicals. The manufacturer recommends limiting their usage to ensure you have a healthy and clean home. And, you may be surprised by how effectively you can clean without chemicals using NanoTowels. However, if you decide to use cleaning chemicals, then NanoTowels will work just as effectively.

No Scent Added: Many household cleaners leave a chemical scent behind. These scents could be toxic to kids, pets, and other family members. Some scents are made from artificial chemicals. Other scents are unhealthy for your home or respiratory system. Some cause irritation in the lungs and eyes, while others lead to rashes, runny noses, or allergic responses.

Lasts Around 3 Years or 300 to 400 Uses: NanoTowels are expected to last for around two to three years, or 300 to 400 cleans.

Backed by 1 Year Warranty: NanoTowels come with a one year warranty. If you notice manufacturing defects or breakdowns within one year of your purchase, then you can make a warranty claim.

How Nanolon Fiber Works

NanoTowels are made from Nanolon fiber, a new type of microfiber-like material made with nanotechnology.

To be clear, Nanolon fiber is not made from microfiber, and NanoTowels have nothing to do with microfiber. Microfiber is a common material adequate for many applications. However, Nanolon fiber is a new, state-of-the-art, revolutionary fabric technology usable in many applications.

Here’s how Water Liberty explains the benefits of using NanoTowels’ Nanolon fiber:

“Nanolon® is manufactured using a unique, proprietary complex methodology and protocol, and you have never seen or heard about anything like it before. Its unique properties are what set it apart from anything that has come before it.”

In fact, Water Liberty compares microfiber to a VHS videotape, while Nanolon fiber is comparable to a state-of-the-art 3D Blu-Ray disc. The two technologies have similar fundamental goals, but Nanolon fiber is significantly more advanced for superior cleaning.

The main benefit of Nanolon fiber is that you can clean virtually any surface with only water. The fabric replaces expensive paper towels and toxic chemical cleaners, and all NanoTowels feature 100,000 Nanolon fibers per square inch.

Why Your Paper Towels and Household Cleaners Are Poisoning the Environment

Many of us use paper towels and household cleaners daily without thinking of the environmental impact. However, paper towels and household cleaners can be harmful to your health, your home, and the environment.

NanoTowels are advertised as a replacement to the paper towel. You can use a single towel to replace thousands of paper towel sheets. NanoTowels last two to three years and hundreds of uses, giving you powerful, long-term cleaning power.

Here are some of the reasons Water Liberty recommends avoiding paper towel:

Excessive Demands on Water and Trees: To make one ton of paper towels, manufacturers need to destroy 17 trees and use 20,000 gallons of water. That’s enough water for a community of 40,000 people.

Decomposing Paper Towel Creates Methane Gas: Paper towel may be decomposable. However, it produces methane gas as it decomposes. As paper towels decompose, they create methane gas and contribute to climate change.

Many Household Cleaning Products have Poison Symbols Because They Contain Toxic Chemicals: Check the household cleaning products you use everyday. Many of them contain a poison symbol because they contain toxic chemicals. According to Water Liberty, “most household cleaning products” have toxic chemicals that “wreak havoc” on your health. However, corporations are not required to list the ingredients in each product, making it difficult to protect your house and family.

Many Household Cleaners Contain Formaldehyde: Formaldehyde is one of the most popular toxic cleaning chemicals in household cleaners today. The EPA has connected formaldehyde to cancer in animals and humans. It’s also the same chemical used to preserve dead bodies for dissection. Formaldehyde is linked to breathing problems, nausea, and allergic reactions.

Household Cleaners Contain Chlorine, Ammonia, and Other Toxic Substances: Formaldehyde is one of many problematic chemicals found in an average household cleaner. Other toxic chemicals include chlorine, ammonia, phenols, sodium hydroxide, triclosan, and others, all of which have been linked to serious health problems.

By replacing your paper towels and cleaning products with NanoTowels, you could avoid these problems and enjoy powerful cleaning effects.

Why Use NanoTowels?

Some use NanoTowels to be more environmentally conscious. Others use NanoTowels to avoid using toxic cleaning chemicals. Some want to save money, while others want a better clean.

Here are some of the most popular reasons to use NanoTowels:

Avoid toxic cleaning chemicals. You can use household cleaners with NanoTowels. However, you don’t need to. The towel works with just water to provide an effective clean. For most spills and messes, you only need one wet towel and one dry towel to effectively clean.

Save the environment. Paper towels are very bad for the environment. Every year, millions of trees are chopped down to make paper towels. Many households use a roll of paper towels a week unnecessarily, making environmental issues worse.

Save hundreds of dollars a year. NanoTowels can help you spend significantly less on chemicals and paper towels each year. Instead of buying harsh household cleaners and rolls of paper towels or wipes to clean your home, for example, you can buy a single pack of NanoTowels.

Avoid plastic waste. Household cleaners come in plastic bottles, and most people throw the plastic bottles away after use. These plastic bottles are filled with toxic cleaning chemicals. Plus, the plastic doesn’t degrade, contributing to environmental problems.

Make cleaning easier. Instead of carrying a basket of cleaning products through your home, you can make cleaning easier than ever. Just carry one or two NanoTowels through your home for similar effects.

Infused with nanotechnology for streak-free, stain-free cleanup. Even the best household cleaners can leave behind streaks, stains, and messes. NanoTowels work in a different way, using the power of nanotechnology to leave a clean surface behind.

Scent-free, fragrance-free design. NanoTowels contain no scents whatsoever, giving you a fragrance-free clean throughout your home.

Usable in residential, industrial, and commercial applications. NanoTowels are made from Nanolon fiber, which can be used to clean the home or in industrial and commercial applications.

Machine washable. After using NanoTowels to clean a few surfaces, they can get dirty. Fortunately, you can easily machine wash NanoTowels just like you would wash any household towel (although you should not use bleach or fabric softener).

Lasts for 2 to 3 years. NanoTowels should last two to three years, or 300 to 400 uses. You can buy one pack of NanoTowels today and use them for years without needing replacement.

Avoid using oil-based petrochemicals to clean your home. Many popular cleaning products are packed with petrochemicals (derived from crude oil) or packaged in material derived from petrochemicals (like plastic bottles). You can use NanoTowels to get a greener, safer home for your kids and pets.

NanoTowels Reviews: What Do Customers Say?

NanoTowels are backed by strong reviews online, and many customers agree the NanoTowels work as advertised to provide powerful cleaning while saving money.

Here are some of the NanoTowels reviews found online today:

Multiple customers are impressed with the cleaning capabilities of the NanoTowels. Using one damp towel and one dry towel is a powerful cleaning hack, allowing you to wipe away grime and clean that mess for a streak-free finish.

Customers report using NanoTowels in all types of applications, from cleaning bathrooms to cleaning cars. If it’s a surface around your home, then you should be able to clean it with NanoTowels.

Customers agree NanoTowels aren’t an immediate, miracle cleaning solution with no work required. You still need to apply some force to clean surfaces. However, many are impressed by how easy it is to clean after using NanoTowels.

Some use NanoTowels with cleaning products, while others use it with just water. Many people use natural cleaning products, for example, while others use harsher chemicals for a more powerful clean. You can decide on the best approach based on your unique needs.

Many customers are impressed by how much money they have saved with NanoTowels. Instead of spending hundreds on paper towels and cleaning products each year, they can use a single pack of NanoTowels.

NanoTowels Specifications

NanoTowels feature the following specs:

Dimensions: 14” x 14”

14” x 14” Material: 75% polyester and 25% polyamide

75% polyester and 25% polyamide Color Options: Green or gray

Green or gray Fabric Density: 100,000 Nanolon fibers per square inch

NanoTowels Pricing

NanoTowels are priced at $19.95 for a pack with four NanoTowels. However, you can reduce the price significantly by ordering multiple towels at once.

Here’s how pricing breaks down:

1 Pack (4 x NanoTowels): $19.95 + Shipping

$19.95 + Shipping 2 Packs (8 x NanoTowels): $34.95 + Shipping

$34.95 + Shipping 6 Packs (24 x NanoTowels): $99.95 + Free Shipping

You get free US shipping on all NanoTowels purchases over $75.

NanoTowels Refund Policy

NanoTowels come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee. You can request a complete refund on your purchase within 60 days with no questions asked if you are unhappy for any reason.

About Water Liberty

Water Liberty is an online health and wellness brand offering a lineup of popular green products. In addition to NanoTowels, other popular Water Liberty products include the NanoSponge, NanoTowel Makeup Remover, and Magnetic Laundry System, among others.

The company has sold products to over 100,000 customers to date. They also offer free shipping in the US on all orders over $75. Plus, all Water Liberty purchases are backed by a 60-day moneyback guarantee.

Water Liberty also contributes a portion of proceeds to Trees for the Future. To date, Water Liberty has helped build two wells and plant 100,000 trees in developing countries through the partnership.

You can contact Water Liberty and the NanoTowels customer service team via the following:

Email: support@waterliberty.com

Final Word

NanoTowels are special towels infused with nanotechnology to provide superior clean without using harsh cleaning products or wasteful paper towels.

Priced at $20 for a four pack of NanoTowels, you can clean virtually any surface using one wet towel and one dry towel – even if you don’t have advanced cleaning products or harsh cleaning chemicals.

To learn more about NanoTowels and how they work or to buy the popular towels online today, visit the official website.

