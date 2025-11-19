MOUNT BAY, LLC-NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE

NOTICE OF CONTINUANCE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

PURSUANT TO THE REVISED CODE OF WASHINGTON

CHAPTER 61.24.ET.SEQ.

GRANTOR: MOUNT BAY, LLC. Pursuant to the requirements contained in the Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 61.24.040(10), the Trustee’s Sale under the Deed of Trust recorded November 19, 2021 as document no. 202111190819 records of Pierce County, Washington, which was originally scheduled for November 14, 2025, as set forth in the posted and published Notice of Trustee’s Sale, is being postponed from November 14, 2025 to February 6, 2026 at 10:00 o’clock, A.M. ASSESSOR PROPERTY TAX PARCEL NO(S).: 207619-0010, 207619-0020, 207619-0030, 207619-0040, 207619-0060 and 207619-0070. THE REAL PROPERTY OR ITS ADDRESS IS COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 301-323 East 26th St., Tacoma, WA 98421. Real Property in the County of Pierce, State of Washington, described as follows: LOTS 1 THROUGH 12, BLOCK 7619, THE TACOMA LAND COMPANY’S FIRST ADDITION TO TACOMA, W.T., ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED JULY 7, 1889, IN PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON. Sale location: Outside the Pierce County Courthouse, Second Floor Entry Plaza, on the west side of the County-City Building, 930 Tacoma Avenue S., in the City of Tacoma, State of Washington. Dated: November 17, 2025, ROBERTS JOHNS & HEMPHILL, PLLC, Trustee, By Michael W Johns, 7525 Pioneer Way, Suite 202, Gig Harbor, WA 98335, Telephone No. 253-858-8606

IDX-1022868

November 19, 2025