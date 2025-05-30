More specialty license plates on the way in WA

Up to six new options will arrive this fall.

Washington drivers really like their specialty license plates — and they are getting more of them.

Up to six new options will arrive this fall, including plates featuring Smokey Bear, pickleball paddles, and pollinators. Old-style plates, one with white lettering on a black background and the other with green lettering on a white background, are in the mix too.

Another seven offerings — including one showcasing Mount St. Helens — would become available if their backers garner enough support.

The 13 plates are parked in an omnibus bill signed into law May 20 by Gov. Bob Ferguson.

Those issued would join the nearly 70 different special license plates in Washington recognizing the military, sports teams, colleges, farmers, orcas, lighthouses, square dancers and wine. Fees vary, with the money generally going to support causes that are tied to each plate’s theme.

This latest group of 13 will be the last for a while. The new law, Senate Bill 5444, bars the state Department of Licensing from accepting or issuing applications for any additional plates until Jan. 1, 2029. Notice of this moratorium must be posted prominently on the agency website.

And the licensing department must set up a work group to delve into the specialty plate program — from how applications are handled and plates are chosen to the state’s ability to recoup costs from less popular plates.

Sen. Adrian Cortes, D-Battle Ground, sponsored the legislation, which had a companion bill in the House authored by Rep. Ed Orcutt, R-Kalama and Rep. Brandy Donaghy, D-Snohomish County.

Cortes attributed its success to Bill Ramos, the late state senator, for providing the energy and strategy to cement Senate approval on April 18.

Ramos died the next night while on a trail run near his Issaquah home.

“It has Sen. Ramos’ fingerprints all over it,” Cortes said in an emotional floor speech April 25 when the Senate took the final vote that sent it on to Ferguson.

In tribute, the legislation is known as “Bill’s bill.”

“We’re thinking about Bill as we’re signing this legislation,” Ferguson said.

Coming this fall

The state Department of Licensing will begin issuing new plates on Nov. 1, barring any issues with their design and production. There is an initial fee of $40 for special plates and a renewal fee of $30.

One will recognize pickleball, named the official state sport in 2022. It will be the first pickleball license plate in the nation. The Seattle Metro Pickleball Association launched the effort in 2022 and first secured the state Senate’s support in 2023. Proceeds will be used for the construction and maintenance of dedicated pickleball courts throughout the state.

Smokey Bear will be featured on another. Proceeds will go to the Department of Natural Resources’ wildfire prevention programs. Hilary Franz, the former commissioner of public lands, championed the idea and her successor, Dave Upthegrove, has picked up the baton. Washington will join Oregon and Texas with Smokey Bear plates.

“Approximately 90% of wildfires every year are human caused. We couldn’t have a better advocate for wildfire prevention crisscrossing Washington along our interstates, highways and roads than Smokey,” Upthegrove said in a news release.

A monarch, a honey bee and a mason bee will star on a license plate. The Washington State Beekeepers Association will use proceeds to support research and educational activities about such pollinators. And the LeMay classic car museum in Tacoma will have one with its logo to generate funds for education and job training related to automobiles.

The licensing department will issue two plates featuring styles from past eras.

A “Keep Washington Evergreen” plate will help fund installation of electric charging stations. It will have green lettering on a white background like ones Washington issued in the 1970s.

The other plate will have white lettering on a black background similar to the design of those issued in the early 20th century. Money raised will be used for expanding and improving driver’s education programs and activities.

The remaining seven special license plates authorized in the law will be issued if a sponsor submits at least 3,500 signatures in support.

Mount St. Helens could be the first in this batch. Proceeds would go to Mount St. Helens Institute, a private nonprofit organization, to support youth education, land stewardship and science at Washington’s most active volcano, which is located in the southwest corner of the state. Supporters had previously submitted signatures, but their application expired and they must resubmit, according to the department.

Other pending plates include:

• A working forests plate to support the Washington Tree Farm Program. That program helps certify small landowners who practice sustainable forestry.

• A nautical northwest plate to celebrate Whidbey Island’s maritime communities. Money raised would go to Whidbey Island Maritime Heritage Foundation and Historic Whidbey.

• A Donate Life plate with proceeds going to LifeCenter Northwest to build awareness for organ donation.

• A Firefighter Memorial plate with funds going to the Washington State Council of Firefighters to benefit firefighters and their families in need.

• A Naval Academy plate with receipts going to the state’s Veterans Stewardship Account to benefit veterans or their families. Washington now has six Armed Forces special license plates.

• A Seattle Reign FC plate with proceeds going to the RAVE foundation, the nonprofit charity for the club and for the Seattle Sounders. The Sounders already have a license plate.

