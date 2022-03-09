MoneyMutual Reviews: The Leading Payday Loan Company to Use?

What if you had an emergency today – your car broke down, you ended up in the hospital, an unexpected house repair, anything could happen. Do you have an emergency fund to help cover unexpected costs, or would you have to rely on family, friends, or worse – a credit card? MoneyMutual is a free resource that connects lenders to borrowers who can provide short-term loans to people ranging from $200 to $5000, often within 24 hours. Clients can access the company online and fill out a simple form that provides access to more than 90 lenders. One can choose the lender depending on the one with the best offer.

However, most people wonder whether MoneyMutual is a lender and how the process works. This review provides complete information to help you discover how MoneyMutual works.

What is MoneyMutual?

MoneyMutual is an online resource whose website at MoneyMutual.com provides you with access to multiple lenders available in your area. MoneyMutual was founded in 2010 and had a positive track record of offering customer-oriented services for Americans who may need help covering an unexpected expense. They are a member of the Online Lenders Alliance and provide helpful information on their website to help consumers recognize websites that might be trying to take advantage of people or get their information to use for identity theft or fraud. Montel Williams was the spokesperson for the company for almost a decade.

How Does the Short-term Loan Company Work?

MoneyMutual provides clients with easy access to lenders who offer short-term loans. It provides access to lenders who offer loans to those with poor credit scores and people who need access to money faster than traditional lending would be able to offer. A recent survey established that almost 60% of Americans cannot cover an unexpected bill of $1,000 with savings.

People above 18 with a verifiable income of at least $800 per month and an official bank account can find a lender through MoneyMutual. Fill out the form on the website and view the different lenders recommended by the company. The company partners with more than 90 lending companies, which ensures that clients choose when reviewing the loans offered.

Once you choose the best offer through MoneyMutual, you are directed to the lender’s website and provide more details for the loan processing to start. Here is a detailed breakdown of how the system works:

Provide personal information: MoneyMutual provides you with access to an online form where you will submit your information

Review by lenders: the lenders review the information to determine the appropriate amount to offer.

Receive the money: Once the lenders approve the request, they deposit the money directly to your account within 24 hours.

The amount one can borrow through MoneyMutual ranges from $200 to $5000.

Are there any Charges associated with MoneyMutual?

Filling out the form at the website is free of charge. You will not be paying MoneyMutual at any point. You will be repaying your loan to whichever lender you sign up with. It is essential to review the terms and conditions before picking on any lender to understand how much it may cost to borrow.

How long will it take you to Use MoneyMutual?

The online form is easy to fill out. It may take you a maximum of ten to fifteen minutes if it is your first time using the site. Frequent clients may take less time since the site has the information. Once you complete filling out the online form, the lender reviews it and makes an offer to you – if you accept, the money may be available within 24 hours.

How do the Lenders at Money Mutual Work?

MoneyMutual provides its clients with access to more than 90 lenders. Each lender reviews the personal information provided and goes through the financial history before approval. You choose the best lender depending on your needs.

The lenders review the information using the following process:

Once you submit the information, the lending company reviews all the details provided

The lenders follow the requirements before making a final decision

If the lenders approve the request, you will be directed to the lender’s official website to accept the terms and conditions for the loan.

In some cases, the customer care team may contact you to confirm the details, such as your bank account, before finalizing the process.

The process is simple and only takes a maximum of 24 hours once approved. All payday lenders at MoneyMutual are open with all charges and fees required. They also charge the recommended interest rates required by the law. It is essential to check all the costs to avoid any inconveniences.

What is MoneyMutual’s Interest in the Whole Process?

MoneyMutual is a resource for your loan application process. They provide you with access to different payday lenders in your area, where you can borrow money fast. All clients are requested to carefully go through the terms and conditions before entering into a contract with the lenders.

You are not charged any fee for the loan application at MoneyMutual, you are entering a contract with the lending company, and they each have their terms and conditions. MoneyMutual collects a fee from the lender, not the borrower, so they have no financial stake in your loan until you sign up with whatever provider you choose.

What do Most Customers Say about MoneyMutual?

The loan industry, especially the payday loan field, has a shady reputation. However, MoneyMutual is one of the longest-serving companies that connects clients with the most trusted loan companies. They have served more than two million clients in the last ten years.

Most clients agree that MoneyMutual operates in line with how it advertises itself. It provides them with access to several payday loan companies, creating a connection between the lending company and the clients.

Most client reviews indicate that the loan companies on MoneyMutual have a transparent lending system with favorable interest rates. Many users also decided to try out MoneyMutual after seeing the advertisements on television.

Some of the negative reviews about MoneyMutual come from clients who did not read the terms and conditions of the lending company before accepting the offer.

What are the Requirements for Applying for a Loan through Money Mutual?

One must fulfill the following requirements before applying for a short-term loan through MoneyMutual.

Be at least 18 years old

Have a verifiable income of $800 per month, whether from a job or other income

Have a bank account

Different lenders may require additional requirements such as a Social Security Number.

Money Mutual Contact Information

MoneyMutual is an online company whose headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company does not offer loans but provides access to more than 90 lending companies. Montel Williams was the longest-serving spokesperson who represented the company for eight years.

Their website has an excellent section for Frequently Asked Questions and carefully walks you through the process, as well as offering things to watch out for if you choose to use other resources to look for a loan. For example, they explain some of the typical “red flags” when dealing with sites that want your personal information. However, if your question is not answered on their website, you can contact them in one of the following ways;

Mailing Address: MoneyMutual, LLC 2510 E. Sunset Rd. Ste 6, #85 Las Vegas NV, 89120

Email: customerservice@moneymutual.com

Phone number: 844-276-2063

Final Verdict on MoneyMutual Company

A recent study established that 40% of Americans cannot raise $400 in an emergency. MoneyMutual exists to help Americans access money in case of an emergency. The online company provides you with a list of lending companies in your area.

These companies offer short-term loans ranging from $200 to $5000. The lending system is fast, and it may only take 24 hours to get the money to your bank account. Visit the official website and learn more about MoneyMutual.

RELATED:Best Bad Credit Loans (2022) Top High-Risk Personal Loan Companies

Sources

https://www.consumerfinance.gov/ask-cfpb/what-is-a-payday-loan-en-1567/

https://www.federalreserve.gov/publications/files/2017-report-economic-well-being-us-households-201805.pdf

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or provide any kind of get-rich money scheme.