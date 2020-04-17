Michael Heckart-NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

47871571, Michael Heckart, Reference No(s) of Documents / Deed of Trust Assigned or Released: 201606290257

Document Title: NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

Grantor: Michael L. Heckart, as his sole and separate property

Current Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust: New Rez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing

Current Trustee of the Deed of Trust: Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Current Loan Mortgage Servicer of the Deed of Trust: Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing (SMS)

Grantee: Michael L. Heckart, as his sole and separate property

Abbreviated Legal Description as Follows: LOT 11, BLOCK 3, WEATHERSWOOD VISTA, VOL. 16, P. 55, PIERCE COUNTY

Assessor’s Property Tax Parcel/Account No(s): 9390000340

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR. THIS COMMUNICATION IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

I

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned will on May 22, 2020 at 9:00 AM at the 2nd Floor Entry Plaza Outside the County Courthouse of the Pierce County Superior Courthouse, 930 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma WA 98402 located at Pierce County, State of Washington, sell at public auction to the highest bidder, payable at the time of sale, the following described real property, situated in Pierce County, State of Washington, to-wit;

LOT 11 IN BLOCK 3 OF WEATHERSWOOD VISTA, ACCORDING TO PLAT RECORDED IN BOOK 16 OF PLATS AT PAGE 55, RECORDS OF PIERCE COUNTY, WASHINGTON. TOGETHER WITH SECOND CLASS TIDELANDS, AS CONVEYED TO THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, ADJOINING AND ABUTTING THEREON. SITUATE IN THE COUNTY OF PIERCE, STATE OF WASHINGTON.

which is subject to that certain Deed of Trust dated June 16, 2016, recorded June 29, 2016, under Recorder’s/Auditor’s File Number 201606290257 records of Pierce County, Washington, from Michael L. Heckart, as his sole and separate property, as Grantor, to First American Title Company, as Trustee, to secure an obligation in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as designated nominee for HomeBridge Financial Services, Inc., beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns as Beneficiary. New Rez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing is now the beneficiary of the deed of trust. Said Deed of Trust was assigned on to New Rez LLC f/k/a New Penn Financial, LLC d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing by an instrument recorded under Auditor’s File No. 201905130645, on May 13, 2019. The sale will be made without any warranty concerning the title to, or the condition of the property.

II

No action commenced by the Beneficiary of the Deed of Trust is now pending to seek satisfaction of the obligation in any Court by reason of the Grantor’s default on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust.

III

The default(s) for which this foreclosure is made is/are as follows:

i) Failure to pay the following amounts, now in arrears:

Amount due to reinstate by January 16, 2020

Monthly Payments:

Delinquent Monthly Payments Due:

From 05/01/2019 through 01/01/2020 2 payment(s) at $1,596.22

7 payment(s) at $1,723.10 Total: $15,254.14

Accrued Late Charges: $165.36

Property Inspection: $105.00

Recoverable Balance: $2,329.22

TOTAL DEFAULT: $17,853.72

ii) Default Description of Action Required to Cure and Documentation Necessary to Show Cure

None at this time. Proof of Payoff

Evidence/Proof must be provided that the delinquency has been brought current.

IV

The sum owing on the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust is $223,176.50, together with interest from April 1, 2019 as provided in the note or other instrument, and such other costs and fees as are due under the note or other instrument secured, and as are provided by statute.

V

The above-described real property will be sold to satisfy the expense of sale and the obligation secured by the Deed of Trust as provided by statute. The sale will be made without warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances on May 22, 2020. The payments, late charges, or other defaults must be cured by May 11, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) to cause a discontinuance of the sale. The sale will be discontinued and terminated if at any time on or before May 11, 2020 (11 days before the sale date) the default(s) as set forth in paragraph III, together with any subsequent payments, late charges, or other defaults, is/are cured and the Trustee’s fees and costs are paid. Payment must be with cashier’s or certified checks from a State or federally chartered bank. The sale may be terminated any time after May 11, 2020 (11 days before the sale date), and before the sale by the Borrower, Grantor, any Guarantor, or the holder of any recorded junior lien or encumbrance paying the entire principal and interest secured by the Deed of Trust, plus costs, fees, and advances, if any, made pursuant to the terms of the obligation and/or Deed of Trust, and curing all other defaults.

VI

A written notice of default was transmitted by the beneficiary or Trustee to the Borrower and Grantor at the following address(es):

See ‘Mailing List’ attached hereto and incorporated herein by this reference.

by both first-class and certified mail on October 10, 2019, proof of which is in the possession of the Trustee; and the Borrower and Grantor were personally served on October 10, 2019, with said written notice of default or the written notice of default was posted in a conspicuous place on the real property described in paragraph I above, and the Trustee has possession of proof of such service or posting.

VII

The Trustee whose name and address are set forth will provide in writing to anyone requesting it, a statement of all costs and fees due at any time prior to the sale.

VIII

The effect of the sale will be to deprive the Grantor and all those who hold by, through or under the Grantor of all their interest in the above-described property.

IX

Anyone having objections to this sale on any grounds whatsoever will be afforded an opportunity to be heard as to those objection if they bring a lawsuit to restrain the sale pursuant to RCW 61.24.130. Failure to bring such a lawsuit may result in a waiver of any proper grounds for invalidating the Trustee’s sale.

X

NOTICE TO OCCUPANTS OR TENANTS

The purchaser at the Trustee’s Sale is entitled to possession of the property on the 20th day following the sale, as against the Grantor under the deed of trust (the owner) and anyone having an interest junior to the deed of trust, including occupants who are not tenants. After the 20th day following the sale, the purchaser has the right to evict occupants who are not tenants by summary proceedings under Chapter 59.12 RCW. For tenant-occupied property, the purchaser shall provide a tenant with written notice in accordance with RCW 61.24.060.

If the Trustee’s Sale is set aside for any reason, the submitted bid will be forthwith returned without interest and the bidder will have no right to purchase the property. Recovery of the bid amount without interest constitutes the limit of the bidder’s recourse against the Trustee and/or the Beneficiary.

XI

NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS AND PARTIES WHO ARE GUARANTORS OF THE OBLIGATIONS SECURED BY THIS DEED OF TRUST: (1) The Guarantor may be liable for a deficiency judgment to the extent the sale price obtained at the Trustee’s Sale is less than the debt secured by the Deed of Trust; (2) The Guarantor has the same rights to reinstate the debt, cure the default, or repay the debt as is given to the grantor in order to avoid the trustee’s sale; (3) The Guarantor will have no right to redeem the property after the Trustee’s Sale; (4) Subject to such longer periods as are provided in the Washington Deed of Trust Act, Chapter 61.24 RCW, any action brought to enforce a guaranty must be commenced within one year after the Trustee’s Sale, or the last Trustee’s Sale under any deed of trust granted to secure the same debt; and (5) In any action for a deficiency, the Guarantor will have the right to establish the fair value of the property as of the date of the Trustee’s Sale, less prior liens and encumbrances, and to limit its liability for a deficiency to the difference between the debt and the greater of such fair value or the sale price paid at the Trustee’s Sale, plus interest and costs.

XII

NOTICE

THIS NOTICE IS THE FINAL STEP BEFORE THE FORECLOSURE SALE OF YOUR HOME.

You have only 20 DAYS from the recording date on this notice to pursue mediation.

DO NOT DELAY. CONTACT A HOUSING COUNSELOR OR AN ATTORNEY LICENSED IN WASHINGTON NOW to assess your situation and refer you to mediation if you are eligible and it may help you save your home. See below for safe sources of help.

SEEKING ASSISTANCE

Housing counselors and legal assistance may be available at little or no cost to you. If you would like assistance in determining your rights and opportunities to keep your house, you may contact the following:

The statewide foreclosure hotline for assistance and referral to housing counselors recommended by the Housing Finance Commission:

Telephone: (1-877-894-4663)

Website: http://www.wshfc.org/buyers/counseling.htm

The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development:

Telephone: (1-800-569-4287)

Website: http://www.hud.gov/offices/hsg/sfh/hcc/fc/index.cfm?webListAction=search&searchstate=WA&filterSvc=dfc

The statewide civil legal aid hotline for assistance and referrals to other housing counselors and attorneys:

Telephone: (1-800-606-4819)

Website: http://nwjustice.org/what-clear

For Sales questions and concerns:

Email Address: FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com

DATED: January 16, 2020

WEINSTEIN & RILEY, P.S.

Successor Trustee

By: /s/Bethany Wojtanowicz, Director

2001 Western Avenue Suite 400

Seattle, WA 98121

206-269-3490

FCLsalesNW@w-legal.com

State of Washington) ss.

County of King)

On this 16 day of January 2020, before me, Veronica Abraham, the undersigned, a Notary Public in and for the State of Washington, duly commissioned and sworn, personally appeared Bethany Wojtanowicz, to me known to be an Officer of Weinstein & Riley, P.S., the corporation that executed the foregoing instrument and acknowledged the said instrument to be the free and voluntary act and deed of said corporation, for the uses and purposes therein mentioned, and on oath states that they are authorized to execute the said instrument.

WITNESS my hand and official seal hereto affixed the day and year first above written.

Name: Veronica Abraham

NOTARY PUBLIC in and for the State of Washington at: Pierce County

My Appt. Exp.: 01/19/2020

‘Mailing List’

Alyssa Heckart

14010 Lakeview Way KP N

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Alyssa Heckart

607 151st At NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Alyssa Heckart

6407 151st At NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98332

Alyssa Heckart

780 West G. St.

San Diego, CA 98101

Darlene Marie Swinney

7019 180th Ave. SW

Longbranch, WA 98351

Darlene Marie Swinney

7019 N 180th KP St.

Lakebay, WA 98349

Estate of Michael Heckart, Deceased

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Heirs and Devisees of Michael Heckart, Deceased

1519 Lucille Parkway NW Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Elizbeth M. Warsalla

11308 116th Ave. Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329

Elizabeth M. Warsalla

5112 46th Ave. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Elizabeth M. Warsalla

PO Box 159

Wauna, WA 98395

Estate of Michael Heckart

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Kaleb Heckart

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Heirs and Devisees of Michael Heckart

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Jane/John Doe, Unknown Spuose of Michael Heckart

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Michael Heckart

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Michael Lee. Heckart II

1519 Lucille Parkway NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Micahel Lee. Heckart II

7019 180th Avenue SW

Longbranch, WA 98351

Michael Lee. Heckart II

PO Box 192

Lakebay, WA 98349

Sarah L. Heckart

6116 38th Ave. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Sarah L. Heckart

9621 134th Street Ct. NW

Gig Harbor, WA 98329 IDX-888673

April 17 & May 8, 2020