43°F
City Bids

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

by Ken Spurrell

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: MEDIA BUYING SERVICES RFP No. DW2022-02

The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. DW2022-02 Media Buying Services until February 21, 2022 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFP on

Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to

procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-948067

February 3, 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Related Stories

ES21-0781F-City of Tacoma Call for Bids
ES21-0781F-City of Tacoma Call for Bids
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PG21-0758F
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PG21-0758F
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0634F
City of Tacoma-REQUEST FOR BIDS PW21-0634F
 By Ken Spurrell
City of Tacoma-Electrical Contractors List
City of Tacoma-Electrical Contractors List
 By Ken Spurrell
Subscribe
TO TACOMA
DAILY INDEX
LEARN MORE