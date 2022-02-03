METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL
METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA
Project: MEDIA BUYING SERVICES RFP No. DW2022-02
The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. DW2022-02 Media Buying Services until February 21, 2022 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.
Please see the full RFP on
Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/
Email questions to
procurement@tacomaparks.com
IDX-948067
February 3, 10, 2022