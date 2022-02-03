METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: MEDIA BUYING SERVICES RFP No. DW2022-02

The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. DW2022-02 Media Buying Services until February 21, 2022 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email only to the RFP Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

procurement@tacomaparks.com

February 3, 10, 2022