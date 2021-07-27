City Bids

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

by Ken Spurrell

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Classification and Compensation Study RFP No. A2021-04

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# A2021-04 Classification and Compensation Study until August 20, 2021 by 12:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to the RFP Coordinator at sheila.maida@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in Word or PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/

Email Attn: Sheila Maida at: sheila.maida@tacomaparks.com

July 27, August 3, 2021

