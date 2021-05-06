METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: WHOLE CHILD PROGRAM BRAND

RFP No. A2021-01

The Metropolitan Park District will receive proposals for RFP No. A2021-01, Whole Child Program Brand until May 13, 2021 by 2:00 P.M. Proposals shall be submitted by email to the RFP Coordinator at A2021-01rfp@tacomaparks.com. The proposal must be in Word or PDF format. Proposals received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email Sandra Eliason at A2021-01rfp@tacomaparks.com

IDX-926704

May 6, 2021