METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: DISTRICT-WIDE CUSTODIAL SERVICES

RFP No. P2020-04

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# P2020-04 District-wide Custodial Services, by mail to Metro Parks Tacoma c/o Boy Scouts of America at 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until November 16, 2020. Proposals must be postmarked no later than November 16, 2020, proposals received after the postmarked date will be returned unopened.

Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/

Email Hollie Rogge at p2020-04rfp@tacomaparks.com

October 28, 2020