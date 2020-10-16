METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: DISTRICT-WIDE SECURITY SERVICES

RFP No. P2020-03

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# P2020-03 District-wide Security Services, by mail to Metro Parks Tacoma c/o Boy Scouts of America at 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until November 2, 2020. Proposals must be postmarked no later than November 2, 2020, proposals received after the postmarked date will be returned unopened.

Please Consider Disabling Your Ad Blocker



Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/

Email Julie Wilfong at p2020-03rfp@tacomaparks.com

IDX-911360

October 16, 23, 2020