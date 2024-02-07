METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT -REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

HIGH ELEMENTS ADVENTURE AND ZIPLINE COURSE NORTHWEST TREK WILDLIFE PARK RFP NO. T2024-05 The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive proposals for RFP# T2024-05 High Elements Adventure and Zipline Course at Northwest Trek Wildlife Park by email only to procurement@tacomaparks.com until March 20, 2024 by 12:00p.m. Proposals received after the date and time will be considered non-responsive. Please see the full RFP on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metro parkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/requests-for-proposals-qualifications/ Email Tresa Edmonds at procurement@tacomaparks.com

February 7, 12, 2024