METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR BIDS

REQUEST FOR BIDS

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

2021 Seafood Purchases

BID NO. 2021-1

Advertisement for Bids

The Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium will receive sealed bids for Seafood Purchases at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, at the zoo’s Administration office, 5400 N. Pearl St. Tacoma, WA 98407 until 11am Tuesday, December 15th, 2020. Bids received after the appointed time will be returned unopened.

Bid Scope

Bids for multiple seafood items for animal food, including sustainable seafood practices.

Questions During Bidding

For questions concerning preparation of bids, please contact: Tresa Edmonds at 253-404-3631, tresa.edmonds@pdza.org. For sustainable practices information contact Cindy Roberts at 253-404-3800 X 3720, email cindy.roberts@pdza.org. Bidding Documents

Bidding documents may be obtained on the Metro Parks Tacoma website under contract and bidding or at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium through Tresa Edmonds 253.404.3631

