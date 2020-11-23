METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT-REQUEST FOR BID

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Owen Beach Park Improvements, J2020-15

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2020-15, Owen Beach Park Improvements Project, at the temporary location of Boy Scouts of America Building Entrance, Attn: Debbie Hall, 4802 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 1 p.m., December 11, 2020. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Debbie Hall at 253-305-1096

November 23 & 30, 2020