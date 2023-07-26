METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA-Telecommunication Improvement Project RFI No. P2023-20

REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Telecommunication Improvement Project RFI No. P2023-20

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive information for RFI# P2023-20 Telecommunication Improvement Project until August 25, 2023, by 12:00 P.M. Information shall be submitted by email only to the RFI Coordinator at procurement@tacomaparks.com. The information must be in PDF format. Information received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be reviewed. Please see the full RFI on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Email questions to procurement@tacomaparks.com

IDX-981245

July 26, August 2, 2023