THE METROPOLITAN PARK

DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Request for Qualifications for

Architectural and Engineering Services

Swan Creek Park Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge

RFQ#J2024-02

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma (Metro Parks Tacoma) is soliciting Letters of Interest and Statements of Qualifications for A&E services to assist the District with the Planning and Design of a Swan Creek Bridge Improvement Schematic Design with the option to continue the contract into design development, construction documents and construction administration.

Statements of Qualifications (SOQ) must be received by Friday, February 16, 2024, 1:00 p.m. PDT. Send an electronic copy (in PDf format) via email to: procurement@tacomaparks.com. Qualifications received after the appointed time set for receipt will not be considered. A formal Request for Qualifications (RFQ) describing the project, professional services required, and the desired form of response to this advertisement and any updates thereto may be viewed together with other background information on the proposed project at http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/rfp/ . If ther are any issues accessing the information posted on the website, please contact Kimberley Shelton at procurement@tacomaparks.com, subject: ‘RFQ #J2024-02: Swan Creek Park Bicycle and Pedestrian Bridge”.

January 19, 30, 2024